Dear Shareholders, As we close another year of sustained financial growth and strategic achievements, I am privileged to present, on behalf of the Board of Directors, the financial results of United Finance Company SAOG for the year ended 31st December 2023.

The Omani economy has continued to exhibit a robust rebound post the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fiscal and monetary measures instituted by the Omani government and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) have laid the groundwork for a swift recovery and long-term economic stability. The year 2023 marked a continuation of this upward trajectory, supported by a resurgence in global economic activity and an uptick in oil prices.

Our financial performance for 2023 reflects the strength and resilience of our strategic approach. We have experienced substantial growth in our assets, which have increased to OMR 103,778,553 as of December 2023, compared to OMR 93,012,220 in the previous year, marking an 11.6% increase.

Our total equity saw a modest rise, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining a strong capital base. The net installment finance debtors represent our focused growth in our core business areas, with a significant increase of 10.9% year-over-year. We have prudently managed expenses, which have resulted in an operating income of OMR 3,200,111, an increase of 23.3% over the previous year. After accounting for taxation and other considerations, our net profit after tax and provisions stands at OMR 1,790,350, reflecting an 11.7% increase from the prior year.

Looking to the future, our outlook for 2023 is optimistic. The government's initiatives towards economic diversification and the anticipated GDP growth bode well for our operations. We are poised to capitalize on these positive developments, driven by a strategic focus on our core financial services and a commitment to technological innovation.