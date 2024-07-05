Annual Report
2023
Supporting ambition, wherever your journey takes you.
05 Our Mission, Our Aim
- Board of Directors' Report
- Board of Directors
- Board Committee Members
- Management Discussion & Analysis
20 Nurturing ambition
22 Our Values
- Corporate Governance Report
- Financial Statements
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said
"May Allah have mercy upon him"
Our mission is to make life easier for people who want to enjoy greater opportunities and achieve more, by offering responsive, friendly, and helpful financial advice with products and services tailored for individuals and businesses.
Our aim is to be your preferred finance partner, inspiring you to achieve more, empowering you with the right tools to enhance your life or grow your business, and supporting you to enjoy greater opportunities.
Board of Directors'
Report
Mohamed Abdulla Al Khonji
Chairman
Our financial performance reflects the strength and resilience of our strategic approach, through substantial growth in our assets and a strong capital base.
Dear Shareholders, As we close another year of sustained financial growth and strategic achievements, I am privileged to present, on behalf of the Board of Directors, the financial results of United Finance Company SAOG for the year ended 31st December 2023.
The Omani economy has continued to exhibit a robust rebound post the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fiscal and monetary measures instituted by the Omani government and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) have laid the groundwork for a swift recovery and long-term economic stability. The year 2023 marked a continuation of this upward trajectory, supported by a resurgence in global economic activity and an uptick in oil prices.
Our financial performance for 2023 reflects the strength and resilience of our strategic approach. We have experienced substantial growth in our assets, which have increased to OMR 103,778,553 as of December 2023, compared to OMR 93,012,220 in the previous year, marking an 11.6% increase.
Our total equity saw a modest rise, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining a strong capital base. The net installment finance debtors represent our focused growth in our core business areas, with a significant increase of 10.9% year-over-year. We have prudently managed expenses, which have resulted in an operating income of OMR 3,200,111, an increase of 23.3% over the previous year. After accounting for taxation and other considerations, our net profit after tax and provisions stands at OMR 1,790,350, reflecting an 11.7% increase from the prior year.
Looking to the future, our outlook for 2023 is optimistic. The government's initiatives towards economic diversification and the anticipated GDP growth bode well for our operations. We are poised to capitalize on these positive developments, driven by a strategic focus on our core financial services and a commitment to technological innovation.
Our strategic initiatives remain in alignment with the national vision, and we have continued to enhance our service offerings, aligning with our new brand promise. The implementation of our advanced core banking system is on track, and we expect this to significantly enhance our service capabilities and operational efficiency.
Our investment in human capital is reflected in our rigorous training programs and leadership development initiatives. These efforts underscore our commitment to nurturing a workforce that is equipped to meet the challenges of a dynamic financial landscape. In recognition of our financial health and in appreciation of our shareholders' continued support, the Board of Directors is pleased to recommend a cash dividend of 3% pending regulatory and shareholder approval.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his visionary leadership. We also express our sincere thanks to the various regulatory authorities, our bankers, shareholders, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. A special note of appreciation is extended to our management and staff for their dedication and hard work.
In conclusion, the promising economic indicators and our solid financial performance place us in a strong position for continued growth. We look forward with confidence to the year ahead, with the unwavering support of our stakeholders and the grace of Allah.
Warm regards
Mohamed Abdulla Al Khonji
Chairman
Board of Directors
and Committees
Mohamed Abdulla
Hassan Ihsan Naseeb
Hussam Hisham
Waseem Salah Qaraeen
Al Khonji
Al Nasib
Omar Bostami
Board Member
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Board Member
Salman Hussain Salman
Mohamed Mahmood
Fariborz Vessali
AL-Lawati
Ahmed Al Raise
Board Member
Board Member
Board Member
Nomination, Remuneration Executive Committee
Mohamed Abdulla
Hussam Hisham
Fariborz Vessali
Mohamed Mahmood
Al Khonji
Omar Bostami
Member
Ahmed Al Raise
Committee Chairman
Member
Member
Audit, Risk, Compliance Management Committee
Waseem Salah Qaraeen
Salman Hussain Salman
Hassan Ihsan Naseeb
Committee Chairman
AL-Lawati
Al Nasib
Member
Member
Management discussion and analysis
Nasser Salim Al Rashdi
Chief Executive
