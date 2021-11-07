Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  United Financial Investments PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC

(UCFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trading (UCFI) 2021 11 07

11/07/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-11-2021 09:19:17 AM

AM 09:19:17 2021-11-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2021-10-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2021-10-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-10-

2021 to 31-10-2021

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,83 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net income 2019 -0,20 M -0,28 M -0,28 M
Net cash 2019 6,04 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
P/E ratio 2019 -20,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,08 M 8,58 M 8,59 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,45x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 7,51%
Chart UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
United Financial Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nasser Mohammad Abdulghani Al-Amad General Manager & Executive Director
Iyad Osama Mohammed Ata Al-Razim Chief Financial Officer
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chairman
Mazen Walid Jamil Irsheid Manager-Research, Studies & Information Technology
Fadia Hasan Abed Abdullah General Manager-Finance, Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC28.81%9
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.26.70%52 867
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.48%21 518
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.21.62%21 027
XP INC.-11.82%19 556
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.14%12 975