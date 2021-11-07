Trading (UCFI) 2021 11 07

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-11-2021 09:19:17 AM AM 09:19:17 2021-11-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005 ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's 2021-10-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2021-10-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-10-

2021 to 31-10-2021

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ