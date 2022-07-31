United Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(UCFI)-2022-07-31

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
Date: 31-07-2022 02:30:40 PM
|
PM 02:30:40 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED
|
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-07-31 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
|
|
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS was held on 2:00 On 31-07-
|
ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
|
2022 at Microsoft Teams, the shareholders participation
|
%98.216 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ
|
|
in the Assembly Meeting was 98.216%
|
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
|
|
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
|
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ
|
|
the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
|
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
|
|
|
|
|
The Ordinary General Assembly unanimously agreed,
|
ﻝﺍﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ
|
|
ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺎﻣ ﺎﻐﻟﺎﺑﻭ ﻰﻠﻋﺃ ﻒﻘﺳ ﻥﻭﺪﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻋﺍﻮﻧﺃ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻤﺑ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷﻭ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ
|
|
with a percentage of 100% of the attending shareholders,
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ
|
|
.ﻚﻟﺬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷ ﺔﻣﺯﻻ ﺽﻭﺮﻗ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺎﺑ
|
|
to approve the company's borrowing the necessary funds
|
|
|
for it from banks, financial and banking institutions, and
|
|
|
financing companies of all kinds without a higher ceiling
|
|
|
and to the extent of the value of those loans, and to
|
|
|
approve all previous borrowing operations carried out by
|
|
|
the company. Authorizing the company's board of
|
|
|
directors to obtain any loans necessary for the company's
|
|
|
business and to take all necessary measures for that.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
|
User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ
|
ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|