  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. United Financial Investments PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC

(UCFI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
0.9500 JOD    0.00%
10:33aUNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS : Assembly Decision-(UCFI)-2022-07-31
PU
06/02UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS : Trading (UCFI) 2022 06 02
PU
04/30United Financial Investments PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(UCFI)-2022-07-31

07/31/2022 | 10:33am EDT
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-07-2022 02:30:40 PM

PM 02:30:40 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-07-31 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS was held on 2:00 On 31-07-

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2022 at Microsoft Teams, the shareholders participation

%98.216 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

in the Assembly Meeting was 98.216%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

The Ordinary General Assembly unanimously agreed,

ﻝﺍﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ

ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺎﻣ ﺎﻐﻟﺎﺑﻭ ﻰﻠﻋﺃ ﻒﻘﺳ ﻥﻭﺪﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻋﺍﻮﻧﺃ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻤﺑ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷﻭ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ

with a percentage of 100% of the attending shareholders,

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ

.ﻚﻟﺬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷ ﺔﻣﺯﻻ ﺽﻭﺮﻗ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺎﺑ

to approve the company's borrowing the necessary funds

for it from banks, financial and banking institutions, and

financing companies of all kinds without a higher ceiling

and to the extent of the value of those loans, and to

approve all previous borrowing operations carried out by

the company. Authorizing the company's board of

directors to obtain any loans necessary for the company's

business and to take all necessary measures for that.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,50 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,60 M 10,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 2,25%
Chart UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
United Financial Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zaid Farid Abdo Nassif General Manager & Executive Director
Iyad Osama Mohammed Ata Al-Razim Chief Financial Officer
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chairman
Mazen Walid Jamil Irsheid Manager-Research, Studies & Information Technology
Fadia Hasan Abed Abdullah General Manager-Finance, Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC-2.06%11
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-28.05%43 593
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.23%17 568
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-35.26%16 186
XP INC.-26.58%11 805
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-13.39%10 130