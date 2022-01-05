Log in
United Financial Investments : Board Of Directors-(UCFI)-2022-01-05

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 05-01-2022 10:20:09 AM

AM 10:20:09 2022-01-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointments of Senior Executive Management

ﺔﻄﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻭﺫ ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﺍ ﺕﺎﻨﻴﻴﻌﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Zaid Farid Abdo Nassif has been

ﻩﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻳﺮﻓ ﺪﻳﺯ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

appointed in the company as ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ starting from

-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻒﻴﺻﺎﻧ

01-01-2022

.2022-01

Position: ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Date of Appointment: 01-01-2022

2022-01-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
