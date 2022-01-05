United Financial Investments : Board Of Directors-(UCFI)-2022-01-05
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 05-01-2022 10:20:09 AM
AM 10:20:09 2022-01-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointments of Senior Executive Management
ﺔﻄﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻭﺫ ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﺍ ﺕﺎﻨﻴﻴﻌﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Zaid Farid Abdo Nassif has been
ﻩﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻳﺮﻓ ﺪﻳﺯ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
appointed in the company as ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ starting from
-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻒﻴﺻﺎﻧ
01-01-2022
.2022-01
Position: ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Date of Appointment: 01-01-2022
2022-01-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ
ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
