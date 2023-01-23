Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. United Financial Investments Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(UCFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-21
0.9400 JOD    0.00%
07:31aUnited Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2023 01 23
PU
01/08United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2023 01 08
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2022 12 04
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2023 01 23

01/23/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-01-2023 02:12:27 PM

PM 02:12:27 2023-01-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Offer to own the Financial Group Hermes Jordan

ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﺽﺮﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ

Offer to own the Financial Group Hermes Jordan

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﺽﺮﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 12:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY
07:31aUnited Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2023 01 23
PU
01/08United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2023 01 08
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2022 12 04
PU
2022United Financial Investments Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2022United Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(UCFI)-2022-11-08
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2022 11 07
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2022 11 07
PU
2022United Financial Investments : G.a (ucfi) 2022 10 30
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2022 10 03
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2022 09 18
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,96 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2021 2,33 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,40 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 73,0x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 1,70%
Chart UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Financial Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zaid Farid Abdo Nassif General Manager & Executive Director
Iyad Osama Mohammed Ata Al-Razim Chief Financial Officer
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chairman
Mazen Walid Jamil Irsheid Manager-Research, Studies & Information Technology
Fadia Hasan Abed Abdullah General Manager-Finance, Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY-1.05%13
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.19.74%45 258
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.91%18 365
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.62%17 609
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%12 786
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.70%11 508