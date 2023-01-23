United Financial Investments : Disclosure (UCFI) 2023 01 23
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 23-01-2023 02:12:27 PM
PM 02:12:27 2023-01-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Offer to own the Financial Group Hermes Jordan
ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﺽﺮﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ
Offer to own the Financial Group Hermes Jordan
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﺽﺮﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ
ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Disclaimer
United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 12:30:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2021
0,07 M
0,10 M
0,10 M
Net income 2021
-0,96 M
-1,35 M
-1,35 M
Net cash 2021
2,33 M
3,29 M
3,29 M
P/E ratio 2021
-8,11x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9,40 M
13,3 M
13,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,64x
EV / Sales 2021
73,0x
Nbr of Employees
10
Free-Float
1,70%
