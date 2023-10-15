UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 15-10-2023 02:57:33 PM PM 02:57:33 2023-10-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Unusual public body decisions ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Decisions of the extraordinary general assembly ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

meeting ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ

With reference to the above topic, we would like to

inform you that the General Assembly of shareholders of ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

the United Financial Investments Company held its ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﺳﻭ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023/10/15 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ

extraordinary meeting at exactly one o'clock in the ﻦﻣ %98.765 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﺑﻭ (Zoom) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

afternoon on Sunday, 10/15/2023, via the means of ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ

visual and electronic communication (Zoom), and in the ﺪﻗﻭ ، ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ

presence of 98.765% of the company's shares. The ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻋﺃ

agenda items were voted on and the result of the vote was ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ -1 ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

approval by 100% of attendees. The President announced ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

the results of the vote and the decisions taken at this ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺮﻟ ﺔﻧﻮﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷﻭ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﺑ

meeting as follows: 1- The General Assembly ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ / ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ

unanimously approved by 100% of the shareholders (11172) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ

present for the company to own and purchase all of the ﻲﻓ ﺺﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺛ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ

shares constituting the capital of EFG Hermes/Jordan LLC, ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ -2 .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

which is registered with the General Controller of ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

Companies under the number (11172), and to authorize ﺍﺬﻬﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ

the Board of Directors to determine the purchase price. ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

For shares in the company. 2- The General Assembly ﺕﺎﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍﻭ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗﻭ ﻡﺍﺮﺑﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﻭﺩ

unanimously agreed, with 100% of the shareholders ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻥﺃ "ﺎﻤﻠﻋ .ﻚﻟﺬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺴﻟﺍﻭ

present, to delegate to the Board of Directors all the ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺟ ﺪﻴﺻﺭﻭ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺼﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺘﻓﺪﻟﺍ

necessary powers to implement the content of the ﺭﻮﻓ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023/9/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

decisions in accordance with this meeting, so that the .ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ

Board has the right to take all necessary measures without

exception, including concluding and signing all contracts,

agreements, and bonds necessary for that. Note that the

purchase value is the book value of the net property rights

and the partner's current balance as in the financial

statements dated 9/30/2023, which will be determined

immediately upon the issuance of those statements.

15-10-2023 15-10-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ