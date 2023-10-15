UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 15-10-2023 02:57:33 PM
PM 02:57:33 2023-10-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Unusual public body decisions
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Decisions of the extraordinary general assembly
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
meeting
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ
With reference to the above topic, we would like to
inform you that the General Assembly of shareholders of
ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
the United Financial Investments Company held its
ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﺳﻭ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023/10/15 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ
extraordinary meeting at exactly one o'clock in the
ﻦﻣ %98.765 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﺑﻭ (Zoom) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ
afternoon on Sunday, 10/15/2023, via the means of
ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ
visual and electronic communication (Zoom), and in the
ﺪﻗﻭ ، ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ
presence of 98.765% of the company's shares. The
ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻋ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻋﺃ
agenda items were voted on and the result of the vote was
ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ -1 ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
approval by 100% of attendees. The President announced
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
the results of the vote and the decisions taken at this
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺮﻟ ﺔﻧﻮﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷﻭ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﺑ
meeting as follows: 1- The General Assembly
ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ / ﺲﻴﻣﺮﻴﻫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ
unanimously approved by 100% of the shareholders
(11172) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ
present for the company to own and purchase all of the
ﻲﻓ ﺺﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺛ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ
shares constituting the capital of EFG Hermes/Jordan LLC,
ﻦﻣ %100 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ -2 .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
which is registered with the General Controller of
ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
Companies under the number (11172), and to authorize
ﺍﺬﻬﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ
the Board of Directors to determine the purchase price.
ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
For shares in the company. 2- The General Assembly
ﺕﺎﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍﻭ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗﻭ ﻡﺍﺮﺑﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﻭﺩ
unanimously agreed, with 100% of the shareholders
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻥﺃ "ﺎﻤﻠﻋ .ﻚﻟﺬﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺴﻟﺍﻭ
present, to delegate to the Board of Directors all the
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺟ ﺪﻴﺻﺭﻭ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺼﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺘﻓﺪﻟﺍ
necessary powers to implement the content of the
ﺭﻮﻓ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023/9/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
decisions in accordance with this meeting, so that the
.ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ
Board has the right to take all necessary measures without
exception, including concluding and signing all contracts,
agreements, and bonds necessary for that. Note that the
purchase value is the book value of the net property rights
and the partner's current balance as in the financial
statements dated 9/30/2023, which will be determined
immediately upon the issuance of those statements.
15-10-2023
15-10-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ
ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
