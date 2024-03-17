UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 11:06:45 AM

AM 11:06:45 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Holding the annual ordinary and extraordinary

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the Instructions for Disclosure of

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ

Exporting Companies, Accounting Standards, and

ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

Auditing Standards for the year 2004, we would like to

ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

inform you of the decision of the Board of Directors of the

ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ

United Financial Investments Company to approve

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻪﺗﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻤﺸﻳ

holding the company's annual ordinary general assembly

ﺾﻌﺑ ﻭﺍ ﻞﻛ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻞﻤﺸﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍﻭ

meeting, which includes among its decisions the election

، ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺮﻘﺗ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺎﻌﺒﺗ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

of members of the company's board of directors, and the

ﺪﻴﻋﺍﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's annual extraordinary meeting, which includes

ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ، ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺕﺍﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﺟﻮﺗﻭ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

the decision to merge all or some of the companies.

ﻑﻮﺳﻭ ﺍﺬﻫ ، ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺔﻌﺿﺎﺧ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ

Subsidiaries in accordance with what is decided by the

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻓ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻟ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻧ

general bodies of those companies, as the Chairman of

. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻦﻣ

the Board of Directors has been authorized to set the

dates of meetings and issue invitations in accordance with

the rules, noting that these items are subject to the

approval of the General Controller of Companies. We will

inform you of the final date for those meetings as soon as

we obtain them from the General Controller of

Companies.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

