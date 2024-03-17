United Financial Investments Company PSC (UFICO) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company acting as a stockbroker at Amman Stock Exchange. The Company is specialized in brokerage and trading and financial markets research, and consultancy in the field of financial markets. The Company invests in securities, manages financial portfolios, and provides financial advisory services. The Company's subsidiaries include Specialized Managerial Company for Financial Consultancy and Al Mawared For Brokerage.