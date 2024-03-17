UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Subject: Holding the annual ordinary and extraordinary
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
gene
ﻦﺴﻟﺍ
With reference to the Instructions for Disclosure of
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ
Exporting Companies, Accounting Standards, and
ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
Auditing Standards for the year 2004, we would like to
ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
inform you of the decision of the Board of Directors of the
ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ
United Financial Investments Company to approve
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻪﺗﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻤﺸﻳ
holding the company's annual ordinary general assembly
ﺾﻌﺑ ﻭﺍ ﻞﻛ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻞﻤﺸﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍﻭ
meeting, which includes among its decisions the election
، ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺮﻘﺗ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺎﻌﺒﺗ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
of members of the company's board of directors, and the
ﺪﻴﻋﺍﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ
company's annual extraordinary meeting, which includes
ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ، ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺕﺍﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﺟﻮﺗﻭ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
the decision to merge all or some of the companies.
ﻑﻮﺳﻭ ﺍﺬﻫ ، ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺔﻌﺿﺎﺧ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ
Subsidiaries in accordance with what is decided by the
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻓ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻟ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻧ
general bodies of those companies, as the Chairman of
. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻦﻣ
the Board of Directors has been authorized to set the
dates of meetings and issue invitations in accordance with
the rules, noting that these items are subject to the
approval of the General Controller of Companies. We will
inform you of the final date for those meetings as soon as
we obtain them from the General Controller of
Companies.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
