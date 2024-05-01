UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-05-2024 10:39:38 AM

AM 10:39:38 2024-05-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming a new board of directors for the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

company

Subsequent to the meeting of the company's general

2024/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ

assembly on 4/28/2024 and the election of the members

ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ

of the new board of directors of the company, and with

ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2024/4/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

reference to the company's board of directors meeting

ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ - ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﺨﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ

held on 4/29/2024, we enclose herewith the decision of

ﺐﺋﺎﻧ : ﻲﻧﺍﺭﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ - ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ : ﺎﻳﺮﻛﺯ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

the elected members of the board of directors to elect -

ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻓ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ - ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Mr. Khaled Zakaria: Chairman of the Board of Directors -

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

Mr. Tariq Al-Hourani: Vice Chairman of the Board of

Directors - Appointment of Ms. Fadia Abdullah as

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2024 08:33:07 UTC.