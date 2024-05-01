UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 01-05-2024 10:39:38 AM
AM 10:39:38 2024-05-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming a new board of directors for the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
company
Subsequent to the meeting of the company's general
2024/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ
assembly on 4/28/2024 and the election of the members
ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ
of the new board of directors of the company, and with
ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2024/4/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
reference to the company's board of directors meeting
ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ - ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﺨﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ
held on 4/29/2024, we enclose herewith the decision of
ﺐﺋﺎﻧ : ﻲﻧﺍﺭﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ - ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ : ﺎﻳﺮﻛﺯ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
the elected members of the board of directors to elect -
ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻓ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ - ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Mr. Khaled Zakaria: Chairman of the Board of Directors -
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
Mr. Tariq Al-Hourani: Vice Chairman of the Board of
Directors - Appointment of Ms. Fadia Abdullah as
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
