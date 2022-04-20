United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 04 20

The Board of Directors of UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:30 on 28-04-2022 at Microsoft Zoom to discuss the following matters:
1- Increasing the authorized capital of the company and the current subscriber to become (10,000,000) ten million shares / JD instead of (8,000,000) eight million shares / JD and with an increase of (2,000,000) two million shares / JD and the value of one Jordanian Dinar per share, through private subscription to non-shareholders And allocating the entire amount of the increase in the company's capital, amounting to (2,000,000) dinars/share, to the Investment Bank Public Shareholding Company Limited. Amending the company's articles of incorporation and articles of association in line with the increase in the company's capital.
1- Stopping the merger procedures and rescinding the company's merger in accordance with the company's extraordinary general assembly decision on May 31, 2020, which includes the approval of merging the company with the Specialized Administrative Company for Investment and Financial Consultations, a private limited liability company, and the Arab Financial Investments Company LLC. Rescinding all the decisions of
2- Approval of the purchase of all the shares that make up the capital of the Al Mawared Financial Brokerage Company LLC and registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (11628) and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine the purchase price for the shares in the company.
3- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Company for Financial Investments LLC, which is registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership of the partners' shares in it for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars One seven hundred and fifty fils per share.
4- Delegating the Board of Directors with all the necessary powers to implement the content of the decisions in accordance with this meeting, so that the Board can take all necessary measures without exception.
