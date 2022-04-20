Log in
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PLC

(UCFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-17
0.9500 JOD    0.00%
United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 04 20

04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS Date: 20-04-2022 12:22:46 PM

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 12:22:46 2022-04-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:30 on 28-04-2022 at Microsoft Zoom to discuss the following matters:

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of Association (the proposed amendments must be attached to the invitation)

ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ (ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ

1- Increasing the authorized capital of the company and the current subscriber to become (10,000,000) ten million shares / JD instead of (8,000,000) eight million shares / JD and with an increase of (2,000,000) two million shares / JD and the value of one Jordanian Dinar per share, through private subscription to non-shareholders And allocating the entire amount of the increase in the company's capital, amounting to (2,000,000) dinars/share, to the Investment Bank Public Shareholding Company Limited. Amending the company's articles of incorporation and articles of association in line with the increase in the company's capital.

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ 1-ﻻﺪﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ (10,000,000) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﺑﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺛ (8,000,000) ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﺍ (2,000,000) ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑﻭ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗﻭ ،ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ (2,000,000) ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ .ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯﻭ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﺘﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Merging of the Company or its incorporation

ﺎﻬﺟﺎﻣﺪﻧﺍ ﻭﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ

1- Stopping the merger procedures and rescinding the company's merger in accordance with the company's extraordinary general assembly decision on May 31, 2020, which includes the approval of merging the company with the Specialized Administrative Company for Investment and Financial Consultations, a private limited liability company, and the Arab Financial Investments Company LLC. Rescinding all the decisions of

ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍﻭ ﺞﻣﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻒﻗﻭ 1-ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2020/5/31 ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺼﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍﻭ .ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ 2020/5/31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ

the extraordinary general assembly of the company according to its meetings on: 31/5/2020, including the decision approving the merger of the company.

ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ

Complete acquisition of another company

ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺮﻟ ﺔﻧﻮﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 1-ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ (11628)ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺺﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺛ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2-) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210 ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (1,750) ﻩﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﻱﺪﻘﻧ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻤﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ .ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ

ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻬﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ .ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻠﻟ

3-

2- Approval of the purchase of all the shares that make up the capital of the Al Mawared Financial Brokerage Company LLC and registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (11628) and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine the purchase price for the shares in the company.

3- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Company for Financial Investments LLC, which is registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership of the partners' shares in it for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars One seven hundred and fifty fils per share.

4- Delegating the Board of Directors with all the necessary powers to implement the content of the decisions in accordance with this meeting, so that the Board can take all necessary measures without exception.

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ

Increasing the authorized capital of the Company

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ 1-ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ (10,000,000) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﺑﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺛ (8,000,000) ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﺍ (2,000,000) ﺮﻴﻐﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗﻭ ،ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (2,000,000) ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ .ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﺘﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯﻭ

ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻬﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ .ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻠﻟ

2-

1- Increasing the authorized capital of the company and the current subscriber to become (10,000,000) ten million shares / JD instead of (8,000,000) eight million shares / JD and with an increase of (2,000,000) two million shares / JD and the value of one Jordanian Dinar per share, through private subscription to non-shareholders And allocating the entire amount of the increase in the company's capital, amounting to (2,000,000) dinars/share, to the Investment Bank Public Shareholding Company Limited. Amending the company's articles of incorporation and articles of association in line with the increase in the company's capital.

2- Delegating the Board of Directors with all the necessary powers to implement the content of the decision in accordance with this meeting, so that the Board can take all necessary measures without exception.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
