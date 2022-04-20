United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 04 20

2- Approval of the purchase of all the shares that make up the capital of the Al Mawared Financial Brokerage Company LLC and registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (11628) and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine the purchase price for the shares in the company.

3- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Company for Financial Investments LLC, which is registered with the Companies Controller General under the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership of the partners' shares in it for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars One seven hundred and fifty fils per share.

4- Delegating the Board of Directors with all the necessary powers to implement the content of the decisions in accordance with this meeting, so that the Board can take all necessary measures without exception.