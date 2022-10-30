United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 10 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 30-10-2022 09:14:25 AM
|
AM 09:14:25 2022-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of UNITED FINANCIAL
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the
|
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
|
company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-11-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
which will be held at 1:30 on 06-11-2022 at Google Meet
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ
|
to discuss the following matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Complete acquisition of another company
|
ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
1. Amending item (3) of the decisions of the extraordinary
|
|
|
|
general assembly of the company on 04/28/2022, which
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻣ (3) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ.1
|
includes the approval of the ownership of the Arab
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
|
|
Financial Investments Company W.L.L., which is
|
ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ
|
registered with the Companies Controller General under
|
(ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210 ) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of
|
ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ
|
Article (222/b). ) of the Companies Law in force,
|
ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (1,750) ﻩﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﻱﺪﻘﻧ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻤﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
approving the ownership of the partners' shares in them,
|
ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟﻭ ،ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ
|
in return for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars, one
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
seven hundred and fifty fils per share, and to become as
|
follows:
|
|
|
|
- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Financial
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -
|
Investments Company LLC, which is registered with the
|
) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ
|
Companies Controller General under the number (53210)
|
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210
|
in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the
|
ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership
|
ﺮﻌﺳ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ
|
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
of the partners' shares in it and authorizing the company's
|
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
|
board of directors to determine the purchase price For all
|
.ﺹﻮﺼﺨﻟﺎﺑ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ
|
the shares in the Arab Financial Investments Company
|
|
|
|
LLC and with all the necessary powers to carry out the
|
|
|
|
purchase of shares and complete all the procedures in
|
|
|
|
particular.
|
|
|
|
More about this source textSource text required for
|
|
|
|
additional translation information
|
|
|
|
Send feedback
|
|
|
|
Side panels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|