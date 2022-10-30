United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 10 30

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-10-2022 09:14:25 AM AM 09:14:25 2022-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of UNITED FINANCIAL ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-11-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

which will be held at 1:30 on 06-11-2022 at Google Meet :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ

to discuss the following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Complete acquisition of another company ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ

1. Amending item (3) of the decisions of the extraordinary

general assembly of the company on 04/28/2022, which ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻣ (3) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ.1

includes the approval of the ownership of the Arab ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Financial Investments Company W.L.L., which is ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ

registered with the Companies Controller General under (ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210 ) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of

ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ

Article (222/b). ) of the Companies Law in force,

ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (1,750) ﻩﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﻱﺪﻘﻧ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻤﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

approving the ownership of the partners' shares in them,

ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟﻭ ،ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ

in return for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars, one

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

seven hundred and fifty fils per share, and to become as

follows:

- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Financial ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -

Investments Company LLC, which is registered with the ) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ

Companies Controller General under the number (53210) ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210

in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership ﺮﻌﺳ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ

of the partners' shares in it and authorizing the company's

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

board of directors to determine the purchase price For all

.ﺹﻮﺼﺨﻟﺎﺑ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ

the shares in the Arab Financial Investments Company

LLC and with all the necessary powers to carry out the

purchase of shares and complete all the procedures in

particular.

More about this source textSource text required for

additional translation information

Send feedback