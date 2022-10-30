Advanced search
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(UCFI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
0.9500 JOD    0.00%
0.9500 JOD    0.00%
United Financial Investments : G.A (UCFI) 2022 10 30

10/30/2022 | 03:09am EDT
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-10-2022 09:14:25 AM

AM 09:14:25 2022-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of UNITED FINANCIAL

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-11-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

which will be held at 1:30 on 06-11-2022 at Google Meet

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ

to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Complete acquisition of another company

ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ

1. Amending item (3) of the decisions of the extraordinary

general assembly of the company on 04/28/2022, which

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻣ (3) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ.1

includes the approval of the ownership of the Arab

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Financial Investments Company W.L.L., which is

ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ

registered with the Companies Controller General under

(ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210 ) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

the number (53210) in accordance with the provisions of

ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ

Article (222/b). ) of the Companies Law in force,

ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (1,750) ﻩﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﻱﺪﻘﻧ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻤﺑﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

approving the ownership of the partners' shares in them,

ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟﻭ ،ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ

in return for a cash consideration of (1,750) dinars, one

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

seven hundred and fifty fils per share, and to become as

follows:

- Approval of the ownership of the Arab Financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -

Investments Company LLC, which is registered with the

) ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺖﺤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ

Companies Controller General under the number (53210)

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/222) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( 53210

in accordance with the provisions of Article (222/b) of the

ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ،ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

effective Companies Law, and approval of the ownership

ﺮﻌﺳ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﻴﻓ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ

of the partners' shares in it and authorizing the company's

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻜﺑﻭ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

board of directors to determine the purchase price For all

.ﺹﻮﺼﺨﻟﺎﺑ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﺺﺼﺤﻟﺍ

the shares in the Arab Financial Investments Company

LLC and with all the necessary powers to carry out the

purchase of shares and complete all the procedures in

particular.

Page 1 of 2

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
