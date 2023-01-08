Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. United Financial Investments Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCFI   JO3109011010

UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(UCFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
0.9500 JOD   -.--%
04:09aUnited Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2023 01 08
PU
2022United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2022 12 04
PU
2022United Financial Investments Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2023 01 08

01/08/2023 | 04:09am EST
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-01-2023 11:43:10 AM

AM 11:43:10 2023-01-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2022-12-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2022-12-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-12-

2022 to 31-12-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ

ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺎﻴﻧﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

United Financial Investments Co. PSC published this content on 08 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2023 09:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,96 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2021 2,33 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,50 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 73,0x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 1,70%
Chart UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Financial Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zaid Farid Abdo Nassif General Manager & Executive Director
Iyad Osama Mohammed Ata Al-Razim Chief Financial Officer
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chairman
Mazen Walid Jamil Irsheid Manager-Research, Studies & Information Technology
Fadia Hasan Abed Abdullah General Manager-Finance, Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.00%13
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.5.00%39 370
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.15%16 418
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.10%16 051
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.37%10 824
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.94%10 584