Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Fire Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/16 03:42:02 pm
24.48 USD   -0.24%
12/02NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
12/02UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed takes a new stance
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Fire Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

12/16/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) [NASDAQ: UFCS] (collectively known as United Fire & Casualty Group), which operate under an intercompany pooling agreement led by United Fire & Casualty Company. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of UFG. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. All companies are headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect United Fire & Casualty Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In maintaining the negative outlooks that were assigned in December 2020, AM Best recognizes the execution risk associated with the implementation of the enterprise-wide strategic plan intended to improve operational and financial performance given competitive market conditions, as well as ongoing exposure to catastrophe events that could potentially result in additional pressure on balance sheet fundamentals.

The ratings also reflect the group’s solid risk-adjusted capitalization, diversified product offerings, long-standing agency relationships, solid regional franchise and the financial flexibility afforded by UFG. These positive rating factors are offset partially by the variability in United Fire & Casualty Group’s underwriting and operating results in recent years, driven primarily by continued challenging market conditions and resulting adverse reserve devleopement, particularly in its commercial auto liability line of business, and exposure to catastrophe and weather-related losses. The Long-Term ICR of UFG recognizes the capital strength of its operating subsidiaries.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with negative outlooks for United Fire & Casualty Company and its following P/C subsidiaries:

  • Lafayette Insurance Company
  • Addison Insurance Company
  • United Fire & Indemnity Company
  • United Fire Lloyds
  • Mercer Insurance Company
  • Financial Pacific Insurance Company
  • Mercer Insurance Company of New Jersey, Inc.
  • Franklin Insurance Company
  • UFG Specialty Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
12/02NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
12/02UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed takes a new stance
12/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Water, CVS, D.R. Horton, Ferrari, Marvell Technology.....
12/01Piper Sandler Raises United Fire Group to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target to $25 ..
MT
11/19United Fire Group Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 a Share, Payable Dec. 17 to Share..
MT
11/19UNITED FIRE : Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share - Form 8-..
PU
11/19UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/19United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Sh..
AQ
11/19United Fire Group, Inc. Declares Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Decem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 077 M - -
Net income 2021 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 6,52%
Capitalization 616 M 616 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,54 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin W. Helbing Co-Chief Financial Officer
Randy L. Patten Co-Chief Financial Officer & Controller
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.-2.23%616
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.43.58%45 135
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.82%38 960
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.48%37 985
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.27%32 543
SAMPO OYJ25.31%26 749