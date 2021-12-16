AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Fire Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) [NASDAQ: UFCS] (collectively known as United Fire & Casualty Group), which operate under an intercompany pooling agreement led by United Fire & Casualty Company. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of UFG. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. All companies are headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect United Fire & Casualty Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In maintaining the negative outlooks that were assigned in December 2020, AM Best recognizes the execution risk associated with the implementation of the enterprise-wide strategic plan intended to improve operational and financial performance given competitive market conditions, as well as ongoing exposure to catastrophe events that could potentially result in additional pressure on balance sheet fundamentals.

The ratings also reflect the group’s solid risk-adjusted capitalization, diversified product offerings, long-standing agency relationships, solid regional franchise and the financial flexibility afforded by UFG. These positive rating factors are offset partially by the variability in United Fire & Casualty Group’s underwriting and operating results in recent years, driven primarily by continued challenging market conditions and resulting adverse reserve devleopement, particularly in its commercial auto liability line of business, and exposure to catastrophe and weather-related losses. The Long-Term ICR of UFG recognizes the capital strength of its operating subsidiaries.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with negative outlooks for United Fire & Casualty Company and its following P/C subsidiaries:

Lafayette Insurance Company

Addison Insurance Company

United Fire & Indemnity Company

United Fire Lloyds

Mercer Insurance Company

Financial Pacific Insurance Company

Mercer Insurance Company of New Jersey, Inc.

Franklin Insurance Company

UFG Specialty Insurance Company

