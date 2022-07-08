Log in
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
34.08 USD   +1.19%
United Fire : Announces Its 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call - Form 8-K

07/08/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA-July 8, 2022-United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company", "UFG", "we", or "our") announced today that its 2022 second quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on August 4, 2022. An earnings call will be held at 9:00 a.m. central time on that date to allow securities analysts, shareholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2022 second quarter results.
Teleconference: Dial-in information for the call is toll-free 1-844-492-3723 (international 1-412-542-4184). Participants should request to join the United Fire Group call. The event will be archived and available for digital replay through August 18, 2022. The replay access information is toll-free 1-877-344-7529 (international 1-412-317-0088); access code no. 2951960.

Webcast: A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.ufginsurance.com/eventor https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AG12gsY2. The archived audio webcast will be available until August 18, 2022.

Transcript: A transcript of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website soon after the completion of the teleconference.
About UFG:
Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.
Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.
For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact: Randy Patten, AVP, Controller & Director of Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or rpatten@unitedfiregroup.com


Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 21:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
