Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Fire Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Fire : General Counsel Neal Scharmer Retiring; Sarah Madsen Appointed Successor - Form 8-K

02/10/2022 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United Fire Group, Inc. General Counsel Neal Scharmer Retiring; Sarah Madsen Appointed Successor
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - February 10, 2022 - United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG"), announced today that Neal Scharmer, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will retire from UFG on March 31, 2022, after more than 40 years practicing law, and having served in his current role for more than 20 years.

Mr. Scharmer joined UFG in 1995 as a Claims Attorney, and was named Vice President and General Counsel in 2001. During his 27 years at UFG, Mr. Scharmer has approached the practice of law with skill, dedication, and a sense of service.

"Neal is a thoughtful, pragmatic legal advisor, and a deeply respected colleague at UFG," said Randy Ramlo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership and legal advice has helped guide UFG through key litigation matters, strategic acquisitions, and historic natural disasters affecting UFG and our insureds. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

UFG also announced today the promotion of Sarah Madsen as Chief Legal Officer, effective March 31, 2022, upon the retirement of Mr. Scharmer. Ms. Madsen will oversee UFG's legal, regulatory, governance, compliance and vendor management matters.

Ms. Madsen is an experienced attorney and leader, having served as corporate counsel and a partner of a Twin Cities litigation firm before she joined UFG as Assistant General Counsel in 2018. As Assistant General Counsel, Ms. Madsen has leveraged the strategic capabilities of legal by expanding UFG's staff counsel operations, establishing a vendor management office, and reducing outside legal spend without compromising exceptional service to UFG insureds. "We are very fortunate to have Sarah assuming the position of Chief Legal Officer," stated Ramlo. "Her business-minded approach, legal expertise, and leadership are significant assets to our organization. She thrives in the presence of challenge, and will help us achieve our long-term strategic goals."

About UFG
Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.
Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.
For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:
Randy Patten, AVP and Interim Co-Chief Financial Officer, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
11:43aUNITED FIRE : General Counsel Neal Scharmer Retiring; Sarah Madsen Appointed Successor - F..
PU
11:36aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
11:01aUnited Fire Group, Inc. General Counsel Neal Scharmer Retiring; Sarah Madsen Appointed ..
GL
02/01UNITED FIRE : Board Member Mary K. Quass to Retire - Form 8-K
PU
02/01UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
01/31United Fire Group, Inc. Board Member Mary K. Quass to Retire
AQ
01/31Mary K. Quass to Retire from the Board of United Fire Group, Inc
CI
01/13UNITED FIRE : Announces Its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call - Form 8-K
PU
01/13UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 077 M - -
Net income 2021 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 6,86%
Capitalization 586 M 586 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,32 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo Vice President-Fidelity & Surety
Kevin W. Helbing Co-Chief Financial Officer
Randy L. Patten Co-Chief Financial Officer & Controller
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.0.56%586
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.76%51 819
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.67%41 814
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.42%41 662
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.10%34 985
SAMPO OYJ2.93%28 185