    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-08-16 am EDT
30.15 USD   -0.43%
09:35aUnited Fire Group Operating Chief Mike Wilkins to Retire
MT
09:16aUnited Fire Group Chief Operating Officer Mike Wilkins to Retire
GL
09:15aUnited Fire Group Chief Operating Officer Mike Wilkins to Retire
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Fire Group Chief Operating Officer Mike Wilkins to Retire

08/16/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Long-term executive to step down from Cedar Rapids-based insurance company in September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (“UFG” or the Company) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Wilkins will retire on Friday, Sept. 30. Mr. Wilkins spent his entire career at UFG, serving in several IT and underwriting roles before being named COO in 2014.

“Four decades with UFG has been a wonderful ride,” Mr. Wilkins said. “This Company has provided so many career opportunities and the chance to work closely with terrific people as it has transformed from a modest organization to one that today operates in all 50 states and has an annual revenue of more than $1 billion.”

In July, UFG named insurance executive Kevin Leidwinger as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Kevin will succeed longtime CEO Randy Ramlo. Mr. Leidwinger will join the company on Monday, Aug. 22 and Mr. Wilkins will support the new leadership in the transition.

“The Company is in good hands with Kevin as its new CEO, along with the expert team of employees and agents throughout the country,” Mr. Wilkins said. “UFG is set for continued success, and I look forward to cheering it on in my retirement.”

“I want to thank Mike for his leadership and many years with UFG,” said Jim Noyce, Chairman of the UFG Board of Directors. “He led our teams through many technological changes over the years while executing a strategy that set us up for long-term growth and profitability.”

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact Investor Relations at IR@unitedfiregroup.com.


Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 035 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,28 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo Vice President-Fidelity & Surety
Eric J. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.30.57%761
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.18%43 161
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.06%40 856
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.18.63%38 340
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.59%34 533
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.88%26 352