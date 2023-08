United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance through a network of independent agencies. It operates in the property and casualty insurance segment, which comprises commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, and assumed reinsurance. Its commercial lines insurance includes other liability, construction defect losses, commercial fire and allied lines, commercial automobile and fidelity and surety. Its other liability is business insurance covering bodily injury and property damage arising from general business operations, accidents on the insured's premises and products manufactured or sold. Its commercial fire and allied lines include fire, allied lines, commercial multiple peril and inland marine. Its commercial automobile insurance covers physical damage to an insured's vehicle and liabilities to third parties. Its assumed reinsurance portfolio is comprised of contracts that provide reinsurance protection to insurance companies.