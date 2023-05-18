United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Director Elections to the Board of Directors Announced

Director Elections to the Board of Directors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that shareholders elected four Class A Directors to our now 11-member board of directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

The following individuals were each elected as Class A Directors to serve three-year terms expiring in 2026.

Scott L. Carlton, President of Tokai Carbon GE LLC;

Brenda K. Clancy, former Global Chief Technology Officer for AEGON N.V.;

Kevin J. Leidwinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Fire Group, Inc.; and

Susan E. Voss, former Vice President and General Counsel of American Enterprise Group, Inc.

In other official business, our shareholders:

ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and

approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

approved, on an advisory basis, future reviews of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers to occur annually



Retirement of Kyle D. Skogman

According to our Bylaws, each director must submit his or her resignation from the Board of Directors no later than the first day of February after he or she reaches age 72, and such resignation must be effective no later than the next Annual Meeting. Pursuant to this policy, Kyle Skogman submitted his resignation as a director effective as of the conclusion of the Annual Meeting on May 17, 2023. UFG thanks Mr. Skogman for his 23 years of distinguished service. As a result of Mr. Skogman's resignation, the size of the Board of Directors is reduced to 11 directors.

New Officer Election

The Company is pleased to announce the following officer election at its subsidiary United Fire & Casualty Company effective May 17, 2023:

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Kelly Allsup as Assistant Vice President.

