Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Fire Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 02:32:26 pm EDT
29.31 USD   -3.89%
02:15pUNITED FIRE : Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
02:10pUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pUnited Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Fire : Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders
•Director Elections to the Board of Directors Announced
•New Officer Elections Announced
Director Elections to the Board of Directors
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, May 20, 2022 - United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that shareholders elected one Class C and four Class B Directors to our 12-member board of directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2022.
Mark Green was elected as a Class C Director to serve the remainder of a term expiring in 2024.
The following individuals were each elected as Class B Directors to serve three-year terms expiring in 2025.
•John-Paul Besong, former Senior Vice President of e-Business and Chief Information Officer for Rockwell Collins;
•Kyle Skogman former President of Skogman Construction Co. of Iowa;
•Matthew Foran, Co-Founder and President of Stoic Lane, Inc., a private equity holding company; and
•James Noyce, current UFG Chairman of the Board and former Chief Executive Officer and Director of FBL Financial Group, Inc.
In other official business, our shareholders:
•ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and
•approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
Retirement of Mary K. Quass
According to our Bylaws, each director must submit his or her resignation from the Board of Directors no later than the first day of February after he or she reaches age 72, and such resignation must be effective no later than the next Annual Meeting. Pursuant to this policy, Mary Quass submitted her resignation as a director effective as of the conclusion of the Annual Meeting on May 18,2022. UFG thanks Ms. Quass for her 24 years of distinguished service. As a result of Ms. Quass's resignation, the size of the Board of Directors is reduced to 12 directors.
New Officer Elections
The Company is pleased to announce the following officer elections at its subsidiary United Fire & Casualty Company effective May 18, 2022:


United Fire & Casualty Company elected Joshua Baron as Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Erica Bergfeld-Reed as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Tim Borst as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Allison Slager as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire & Indemnity Company, and Financial Pacific Insurance Company elected Bradley Hance as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Leah Olson as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Tyler Probasco as Assistant Vice President.
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Aaron Arduser as Assistant Vice President.

About UFG
Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.
Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.
For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.
Contact
Randy Patten, AVP & Corporate Controller, 319-286-2537 or ir@unitedfiregroup.com

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
02:15pUNITED FIRE : Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
02:10pUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters t..
AQ
02:01pUnited Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02:00pUnited Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/18UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18United Fire Group Raises Quarterly Dividend by 6.7% to $0.16 Per Share, Payable June 17..
MT
05/18United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a Dividend Increase and Declares a Common Stock Quarte..
GL
05/18United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a Dividend Increase and Declares a Common Stock Quarte..
AQ
05/18United Fire Group, Inc. Approves Dividend, Payable on June 17, 2022
CI
05/18TRANSCRIPT : United Fire Group, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 199 M - -
Net income 2022 46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,49 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo Vice President-Fidelity & Surety
Eric J. Martin Chief Financial Officer
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.31.48%766
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.83%45 868
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.23%40 625
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.81%34 590
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.18%34 571
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.99%24 161