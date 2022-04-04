United Fire : UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states

Released on: Apr 4, 2022, 08:00 AM

UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - April 4, 2022



UFG Specialty, the excess and surplus division of UFG Insurance, is pleased to announce expansion of its excess liability coverage to 49 states, leaving Hawaii as the only state where the company isn't writing excess liability risks today.



"Our wholesale brokers are serving customers across the country who have difficult-to-place insurance needs," explains UFG Specialty Vice President and Branch Manager Robert Rey. "Those businesses, like any other, deserve a choice when it comes to an insurance carrier. That's why UFG Specialty is proud to have expanded our excess liability coverage as an option for qualifying risks in 49 of our 50 states."



In addition to Alaska and the District of Columbia, other states new to this expansion include Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.



"As much as our speedy responsiveness and trustworthy dependability set us apart," says UFG Specialty Senior Marketing Representative Grainne Bohan, "another noteworthy perk of choosing UFG Specialty is the fact that wildfire coverage is an option with our excess liability policy. In states where that threat looms, having a wildfire option is crucial."



Established in 2014, UFG Specialty concentrates on a broad range of classes written exclusively through wholesale brokers who are committed to providing coverage solutions for specialty, declined, non-renewed or difficult-to-place accounts, or filling capacity needs.



Learn more about UFG Specialty by visiting ufgspecialty.com.



About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG, Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.