Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Fire Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Fire : UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states
Released on: Apr 4, 2022, 08:00 AM
UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - April 4, 2022

UFG Specialty, the excess and surplus division of UFG Insurance, is pleased to announce expansion of its excess liability coverage to 49 states, leaving Hawaii as the only state where the company isn't writing excess liability risks today.

"Our wholesale brokers are serving customers across the country who have difficult-to-place insurance needs," explains UFG Specialty Vice President and Branch Manager Robert Rey. "Those businesses, like any other, deserve a choice when it comes to an insurance carrier. That's why UFG Specialty is proud to have expanded our excess liability coverage as an option for qualifying risks in 49 of our 50 states."

In addition to Alaska and the District of Columbia, other states new to this expansion include Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

"As much as our speedy responsiveness and trustworthy dependability set us apart," says UFG Specialty Senior Marketing Representative Grainne Bohan, "another noteworthy perk of choosing UFG Specialty is the fact that wildfire coverage is an option with our excess liability policy. In states where that threat looms, having a wildfire option is crucial."

Established in 2014, UFG Specialty concentrates on a broad range of classes written exclusively through wholesale brokers who are committed to providing coverage solutions for specialty, declined, non-renewed or difficult-to-place accounts, or filling capacity needs.

Learn more about UFG Specialty by visiting ufgspecialty.com.

###

About UFG
Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG, Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
09:07aUNITED FIRE : UFG Specialty expands excess liability to 49 states
PU
03/22UNITED FIRE : Announces the Appointment of Eric J. Martin as Chief Financial Officer - For..
PU
03/22UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
03/22United Fire Group Names New CFO
MT
03/22United Fire Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Eric J. Martin as Chief Financial ..
AQ
03/22United Fire Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Eric J. Martin as Chief Financial ..
CI
03/21Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on United Fire Group to $37 From $30, Reiterates Ove..
MT
03/03UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25UNITED FIRE GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/25Tranche Update on United Fire Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 110 M - -
Net income 2022 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 802 M 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo Vice President-Fidelity & Surety
Kevin W. Helbing Co-Chief Financial Officer
Randy L. Patten Co-Chief Financial Officer & CAO
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.37.86%802
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.12.19%51 431
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.42%44 738
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.78%39 229
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.61%38 840
SAMPO OYJ2.34%26 786