United Fire : UFG Surety expands service in Mid-Atlantic, adds surety branch office in Virginia

UFG Surety has expanded its presence in the Mid-Atlantic by adding surety veteran Benton Kyner to the team. As surety branch manager, Kyner will oversee the buildout of a new surety branch office in Virginia.
"Benton has more than 33 years of surety experience in Virginia and surrounding states," says Vice President and Director of UFG Surety Dennis Richmann. "His passion for the surety industry is evidenced by his career-long involvement in surety and construction associations; his in-depth understanding of the surety needs of both agents and contractors is truly remarkable."
Kyner's career includes management and leadership roles - ranging from large national carriers to regional markets - and time at an agency with a construction focus.
"We are pleased to have Benton leading this expansion and new branch," adds Richmann. "He's a great addition to our strong team of surety professionals."
The addition of Kyner to UFG Surety comes on the heels of a new Pittsburgh team and an online submission platform for credit-based contract business - ufgQuick
- that launched in the fall of 2021, giving surety agents an easy-to-use submission portal with the ability to qualify for a line of authority good for one year.
"We're excited about the forward momentum of UFG Surety," explains Kyanna Saylor, AVP, surety marketing. "We've streamlined processes for our agents when it comes to their online bonding experience and we're continually evolving to meet their needs; welcoming industry professionals like Benton is one great example of our positive expansion and focus on service."
UFG has been in the surety bonds industry since 1952 and works with independent agents across the country. For more information, visit ufginsurance.com/surety
or call 800-332-7977.
About UFG
Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG, Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com
