    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

United Fire : UFG Surety welcomes Jeff Norris and Cathy Tigner to Pittsburgh branch

10/06/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
UFG Surety welcomes Jeff Norris and Cathy Tigner to Pittsburgh branch
Released on: Oct 6, 2021, 12:30 PM
UFG Insurance is pleased to welcome Jeff Norris and Cathy Tigner to its Pittsburgh branch of surety.

Norris comes aboard as surety branch manager while Tigner joins as lead surety underwriter. Both serve agencies in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., along with some agencies in western New York.

Prior to joining UFG, Norris spent nearly 15 years serving the northeast United States in a regional vice presidency role at Old Republic Surety Company.

Tigner also comes to UFG with more than 32 years in the surety industry, most recently as a bond manager at Old Republic.

"UFG Surety is proud to welcome Cathy and Jeff," says AVP and Surety Underwriting Manager Scott Bailey. "Their longstanding service in the industry, respected partnerships and unique understanding of surety needs in northeastern states are strong additions to UFG's knowledgeable, trusted team."
Norris began his UFG tenure in July and Tigner in August.

UFG Surety is a financially stable bond company with a track record of continually increasing earned premiums and loss ratios below the industry average.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
