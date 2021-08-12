Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Fire Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Fire : Update on damage deadlines for the 2020 Iowa Derecho

08/12/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update on damage deadlines for the 2020 Iowa Derecho
Released on: Aug 10, 2021, 08:00 AM

As we reach the one year anniversary of the 2020 Iowa derecho, we understand the very unfortunate and devastating situation many of our policyholders face due to extensive damage, limited contractor availability and potentially limited materials, thus we have agreed to do the following

  • The UFG claims staff will continue to work with all Iowa Derecho policyholders who have provided us with an intent that they want to make repairs and honor the appropriate holdback amount.
  • Our homeowners policy states a one year condition for which a policyholder can file legal action. We will provide a one year extension of time with which to file legal action on all pending homeowner claims as a result of the 2020 Iowa Derecho, should a dispute go unresolved.
  • The appraisal clause would also extend through the extension period or two years from date of loss or through August 10, 2022.

If you have any questions, concerns or comments, please contact the UFG Insurance claims team.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 10 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 20:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
04:58pUNITED FIRE : Update on damage deadlines for the 2020 Iowa Derecho
PU
08/04UNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/04UNITED FIRE : Swings to Q2 Profit Amid Lower Revenue
MT
08/04UNITED FIRE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04UNITED FIRE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/04UNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on United Fire Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
08/04UNITED FIRE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
07/22UNITED FIRE : UFG Insurance wins 5 IMCA Showcase Awards
PU
07/20UNITED FIRE : UFG is reopening its offices across the country
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 105 M - -
Net income 2021 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Fire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,74 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy A. Ramlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Michelle Jaffray Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Brian Joseph Frese Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Michael Todd Wilkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.6.53%672
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.84%46 249
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.36%40 097
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.28%38 973
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.39%34 119
SAMPO OYJ24.47%28 045