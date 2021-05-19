United Fire : Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share (Form 8-K)

Log in
    UFCS   US9103401082

UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC.

(UFCS)
United Fire : Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

05/19/2021 | 03:36pm BST
United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - May 19, 2021 - Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ('UFG') declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend will be payable June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2021.
UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Controller, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com

Disclosure of Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements about our operations, anticipated performance and other similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected and/or projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company, the industry in which we operate, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as 'expect(s),' 'anticipate(s),' 'intend(s),' 'plan(s),' 'believe(s),' 'continue(s),' 'seek(s),' 'estimate(s),' 'goal(s),' 'remain(s) optimistic,' 'target(s),' 'forecast(s),' 'project(s),' 'predict(s),' 'should,' 'could,' 'may,' 'will,' 'might,' 'hope,' 'can' and other words and terms of similar meaning or expression in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance or financial condition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is contained in Part I, Item 1A 'Risk Factors' of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on February 26, 2021. The risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings are representative of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

United Fire Group Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
