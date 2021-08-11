Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United-Guardian, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UG   US9105711082

UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 08/11 04:21:39 pm
15.7150 USD   +2.05%
11:16aUNITED GUARDIAN : Reports second quarter 2021 financial results
PU
09:07aUNITED-GUARDIAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:06aUNITED GUARDIAN : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED GUARDIAN : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

08/11/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U N I T E D - GU A R D I A N , IN C .

Corporate Divisions

Mailing Address:

GUARDIAN LABORATORIES

P.O. BOX 18050

HAUPPAUGE, NY 11788

Corporate Headquarters

TEL:

(631) 273-0900

230 MARCUS BLVD.

FAX:

(631) 273-0858

HAUPPAUGE, NY 11788

E-MAIL:

pgc@u-g.com

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UNITED-GUARDIAN REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hauppauge, NY, August 11, 2021 - United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that sales in the second quarter of 2021 grew by 24% over the same quarter last year, increasing from $2,954,644 in 2020 to $3,657,978 this year, resulting in net income increasing from $1,186,611 ($0.26 per share) in the second quarter of 2020 to $1,344,524 ($0.29 per share) this year. For the first six months of the year sales increased by 13% from $6,277,558 in 2020 to $7,088,846 this year, with net income increasing from $1,976,918 ($0.43 per share) in 2020 to $2,525,726 ($0.55 per share) in the first six months of this year.

Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, "With the global economies starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter of this year, sales of our cosmetic ingredients increased by 68% compared with the same period last year. This increase in sales of our cosmetic ingredients was the primary reason for the substantial increase in sales in the second quarter. In addition, we had strong sales of our pharmaceutical products, despite having discontinued our participation in state Medicaid programs due to the excessive fees involved. With the Delta variant of the coronavirus expected to impact global economies more significantly in the third quarter than it did in the second, it is difficult to project what the impact will be on sales of our cosmetic ingredients for the rest of the year. Regardless of the impact of the pandemic on our other sales, we expect our pharmaceutical sales to remain strong. We are very pleased with our year-to- date financial results, and are hopeful that despite the continuing impact of the pandemic, sales will continue to be resilient for the remainder of the year."

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.

Contact: Ken Globus (631) 273-0900

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the "safe harbor" provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Results for the

Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 and 2020*

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

THREE MONTHS

SIX MONTHS ENDED

ENDED JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

3,657,978

$

2,954,644

$

7,088,846

$

6,277,558

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

1,499,390

1,270,434

2,860,403

2,659,765

Operating expenses

513,012

511,635

970,139

1,026,910

Research and development

expense

130,025

108,566

218,311

216,298

Total costs and expenses

2,142,427

1,890,635

4,048,853

3,902,973

Income from operations

1,515,551

1,064,009

3.039,993

2,374,585

Other income:

Investment income

45,640

48,319

85,400

92,386

Net gain on marketable

securities

137,574

387,179

65,527

30,584

Total other income

183,214

435,498

150,927

122,970

Income before provision

for income taxes

1,698,765

1,499,507

3,190,920

2,497,555

Provision for income taxes

354,241

312,896

665,194

520,637

NET INCOME

$

1,344,524

$

1,186,611

$

2,525,726

$

1,976,918

Earnings per common share

(basic and diluted)

$

0.29

$

0.26

$

0.55

$

0.43

Weighted average shares

(basic and diluted)

4,594,319

4,594,319

4,594,319

4,594,319

  • Additional financial information can be found on the company's web site at www.u-g.com.

Disclaimer

United-Guardian Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.
11:16aUNITED GUARDIAN : Reports second quarter 2021 financial results
PU
09:07aUNITED-GUARDIAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:06aUNITED GUARDIAN : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
09:02aUNITED GUARDIAN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aUNITED GUARDIAN : Earnings Flash (UG) UNITED-GUARDIAN Reports Q2 Revenue $3.7M
MT
09:01aUnited-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
09:01aUNITED GUARDIAN : Earnings Flash (UG) UNITED-GUARDIAN Posts Q2 EPS $0.29
MT
06/08UNITED GUARDIAN : 1st Quarter 2021 Report to Stockholders
PU
05/24UNITED GUARDIAN : Increases Mid-Year Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
05/24UNITED GUARDIAN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,0 M - -
Net income 2020 3,30 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 5,42%
Capitalization 70,8 M 70,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,06x
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
United-Guardian, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth H. Globus Chairman, President, CEO & General Counsel
Andrea J. Young CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Donna Vigilante VP, Director-Technical Services & Manager-R&D
Andrew A. Boccone Independent Director
Arthur M. Dresner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.7.11%71
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.41%457 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.07%344 348
PFIZER, INC.30.92%269 753
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY59.59%244 278
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.37%228 703