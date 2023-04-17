United Guardian : FY-2022 Annual Report

Cosmetic Ingredients | Medical Lubricants | Pharmaceutical Products
United-Guardian, Inc. is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:UG), fully integrated research, development, manufacturing, and marketing company that has been supplying unique and innovative products to the personal care, health care, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors since 1942. The company's products are developed and manufactured by the company's Guardian Laboratories Division at its 50,000 square foot facility in Hauppauge, New York. The cosmetic ingredients are marketed through a worldwide network of distributors and are used by many of the major multinational cosmetic companies. The pharmaceutical products are sold primarily to full-line drug wholesalers, which distribute them to pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, long-term care facilities, and other health care providers. The health care products are primarily medical lubricants marketed directly to manufacturers of medical devices and other medical products, which incorporate them into their finished products and distribute them to hospitals, pharmacies, and other health care facilities. The specialty industrial products are sold directly to manufacturers of industrial products. The LUBRAJEL® line of hydrogels is the company's most important product line and are used in both personal care and medical products. Innovation is a central theme of United-Guardian's strategy. The focus, at this time, is to continue expanding the pipeline of classic and naturally derived hydrogel products to address unmet market and customer needs. Over the years, the company has been issued over 32 patents. The company currently relies primarily on proprietary manufacturing methods and product formulations, which are protected as trade secrets, rather than patent protection. United-Guardian has received ISO 9001:2015 registration from DQS Inc., indicating that the company's documented procedures and overall operations have attained the very high level of quality needed for this global certification level.
Dear Stockholder,
After my first five months as President and CEO of United-Guardian, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the worldwide events that shaped 2022 and the actions we have taken to position United-Guardian for growth in 2023 and beyond.
Early in my career, I worked for International Specialty Products (ISP), now Ashland, United- Guardian's main distributor for its cosmetic ingredient line of products. At ISP, I launched and marketed some of the first products that United-Guardian offered to the global personal care market, and now I have the privilege of leading United-Guardian.
2022 was a difficult year for the global economy in general, and consequently for United- Guardian. Global economic activity experienced a sharper-than-expected slowdown, accompanied by the highest rate of inflation in several decades. The tightening financial conditions, the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all negatively impacted the global economic growth.
United-Guardian's income for FY 2022 was down by 45% compared to FY 2021. Net sales for the year decreased by 9% from $13,929,629 in 2021 to $12,698,503 in 2022, generating net income of $2,569,512 ($0.56 per share) in 2022 compared to $4,658,542 ($1.01 per share) in 2021. The decrease in United-Guardian's net income in 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease in revenue from sales of our cosmetic ingredients business combined with a decline in the value of our marketable securities portfolio. The principal factors that negatively impacted sales of our cosmetic ingredients were: 1) overstocking by certain contract manufacturers in 2021 to avoid potential supply chain issues in 2022, and 2) lower demand in Asia, especially in China, due to China's zero-COVID policy that was in place for much of 2022. Our pharmaceutical and medical lubricants businesses remained strong in 2022.
Despite dealing with the economic disruption during 2022, United-Guardian paid dividends of $0.37 per share in June 2022, and dividends of $0.31 per share in December 2022. This is the 28th consecutive year that United-Guardian has paid dividends.
I have worked in the personal care industry for more than 20 years. I strongly believe that our classic and naturally derived hydrogel technologies offer unique benefits to this market and that our cosmetic ingredients business will rebound as we implement our strategy. The Lubrajel Natural line of hydrogels addresses increasing consumer demand for plant-derived ingredients and materials that ''leave no trace" in the environment at the end of their product life.
We have well-established personal care and medical lubricants businesses, and we intend to capitalize on the existing product portfolios and build additional capabilities to strengthen these businesses. Innovation is a central theme of our strategy to secure long-term growth, so we will continue expanding our pipeline of classic and naturally derived hydrogel products to address unmet
market and customer needs. Technical collaboration with our distributors and customers is essential. We also plan to establish strategic collaborations with other ingredient suppliers to develop new value-added technologies.
Our hydrogels offer unique benefits such as premium lubrication, sensory enhancement, and moisturization. These product benefits are desirable in different markets. We are very excited to announce that in the second quarter of 2023, we will be launching Natrajel™ hydrogels, a line of products for the sexual wellness market. This market is experiencing rapid growth and we want to "ride the wave". Natrajel™ hydrogels include classic and naturally derived products. The naturally derived products are made with natural and sustainable raw materials using clean and efficient manufacturing processes.
We are also implementing growth initiatives in our pharmaceutical business. For our primary pharmaceutical product, Renacidin, we are exploring the possibility of growing by geographic expansion. For our other pharmaceutical product, Clorpactin WCS-90, we are continuing to work with Sign Fracture, an outstanding non-profit organization that gives the injured poor access to fracture surgery by donating orthopedic education and implant systems to surgeons in developing countries.
After a difficult fourth quarter of 2022, and in spite of the continued challenges facing the world in the first quarter of 2023, we expect to increase sales in fiscal year 2023 with our new growth initiatives in place. We will continue a path of change, making choices that are sustainable, innovative and deliver business growth.
Thank you all for your trust in United-Guardian and in me. We look forward to another profitable year in 2023.
