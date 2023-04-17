United Guardian : FY-2022 Annual Report

LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS

Dear Stockholder,

After my first five months as President and CEO of United-Guardian, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the worldwide events that shaped 2022 and the actions we have taken to position United-Guardian for growth in 2023 and beyond.

Early in my career, I worked for International Specialty Products (ISP), now Ashland, United- Guardian's main distributor for its cosmetic ingredient line of products. At ISP, I launched and marketed some of the first products that United-Guardian offered to the global personal care market, and now I have the privilege of leading United-Guardian.

2022 was a difficult year for the global economy in general, and consequently for United- Guardian. Global economic activity experienced a sharper-than-expected slowdown, accompanied by the highest rate of inflation in several decades. The tightening financial conditions, the

Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all negatively impacted the global economic growth.

United-Guardian's income for FY 2022 was down by 45% compared to FY 2021. Net sales for the year decreased by 9% from $13,929,629 in 2021 to $12,698,503 in 2022, generating net income of $2,569,512 ($0.56 per share) in 2022 compared to $4,658,542 ($1.01 per share) in 2021. The decrease in United-Guardian's net income in 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease in revenue from sales of our cosmetic ingredients business combined with a decline in the value of our marketable securities portfolio. The principal factors that negatively impacted sales of our cosmetic ingredients were: 1) overstocking by certain contract manufacturers in 2021 to avoid potential supply chain issues in 2022, and 2) lower demand in Asia, especially in China, due to China's zero-COVID policy that was in place for much of 2022. Our pharmaceutical and medical lubricants businesses remained strong in 2022.

Despite dealing with the economic disruption during 2022, United-Guardian paid dividends of $0.37 per share in June 2022, and dividends of $0.31 per share in December 2022. This is the 28th consecutive year that United-Guardian has paid dividends.

I have worked in the personal care industry for more than 20 years. I strongly believe that our classic and naturally derived hydrogel technologies offer unique benefits to this market and that our cosmetic ingredients business will rebound as we implement our strategy. The Lubrajel Natural line of hydrogels addresses increasing consumer demand for plant-derived ingredients and materials that ''leave no trace" in the environment at the end of their product life.

We have well-established personal care and medical lubricants businesses, and we intend to capitalize on the existing product portfolios and build additional capabilities to strengthen these businesses. Innovation is a central theme of our strategy to secure long-term growth, so we will continue expanding our pipeline of classic and naturally derived hydrogel products to address unmet