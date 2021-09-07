General Announcement::Update on United Hampshire US REIT Properties

A small number of retail properties experienced superficial exterior and signage damages; while there were minor flooding issues at Elizabeth Self-Storage, which led to an immediate relocation of a limited number of units of affected belongings, with no noteworthy concerns.

United Overseas Bank Limited was the sole financial adviser for the initial public offering of United Hampshire US REIT (the "Offering"). United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited and UBS AG, Singapore Branch were the joint issue managers and global coordinators for the Offering. United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, UBS AG, Singapore Branch, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch were the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for the units in UHREIT ("Units") in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by UHREIT, United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., Perpetual (Asia) Limited, as trustee of UHREIT, or any of their respective affiliates.

An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The holders of Units have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of UHREIT. The forecast financial performance of UHREIT is not guaranteed. A potential investor is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events. necessarily indicative of its future performance.

2