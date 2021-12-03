REPL::Capital Distribution::Mandatory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

UNITED HAMPSHIRE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 18 September 2019 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

(Managed by United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd.)

United Overseas Bank Limited was the sole financial adviser for the initial public offering of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Offering"). United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited and UBS AG, Singapore Branch were the joint issue managers and global coordinators for the Offering. United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, UBS AG, Singapore Branch, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch were the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering.

ACTUAL ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust dated 5 October 2021 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of no less than approximately US$30.0 million".

Further to the announcement dated 5 October 2021 titled "Notice of Advanced Distribution Record Date and Distribution Payment Date", United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust ("UHREIT", and the manager of UHREIT, the "Manager") is pleased to announce that the actual Advanced Distribution per unit in UHREIT ("Unit") for the period from 1 July 2021 to 13 October 2021 (the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement) is US 1.75 cents comprising two components of (i) tax-exempt income distribution of US 1.14 cents and (ii) capital distribution of US 0.61 cents.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with CDP are credited with Units as at 13 October 2021 at

5.00 p.m. will be entitled to the Advanced Distribution to be paid on 17 December 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution.

