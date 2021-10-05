REPL::Placements::Close of Private Placement at an Issue Price of US$0.63 Per New Unit

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

UNITED HAMPSHIRE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 18 September 2019 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

(Managed by United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd.)

United Overseas Bank Limited was the sole financial adviser for the initial public offering of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Offering"). United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited and UBS AG, Singapore Branch were the joint issue managers and global coordinators for the Offering. United Overseas Bank Limited, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, UBS AG, Singapore Branch, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch were the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering.

CLOSE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF US$0.63 PER NEW UNIT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement

of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust ("UHREIT") dated 5 October 2021 titled "Launch of Private

Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of no less than approximately US$30.0 Million" (the "Announcement").

1. Introduction

Further to the Announcement in relation to the launch of the placement of new units ("New Units") at an issue price of between US$0.62 and US$0.64 per New Unit (both figures inclusive) in UHREIT (the "Private Placement"), United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of UHREIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that United Overseas Bank Limited and UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, as the joint bookrunners and underwriters in relation to the Private Placement (the "Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters"), have in consultation with the Manager, closed the book of orders for the Private Placement on 5 October 2021.

The issue price has been fixed at the middle of the Issue Price Range at US$0.63 per New