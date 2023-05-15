Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds United Homes Group, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results 05/15/2023 | 05:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Quarter 2023 Highlights On March 30, 2023, closed business combination resulting in publicly-traded south east focused homebuilder with a “land-light” operating model

Average sales price (ASP) of production-built homes increased to $314k from $272k in Q1 2022

328 closed homes resulted in $94.8 million of revenues

Backlog value was $103.3 million as of March 31, 2023

389 net new home orders during the first quarter 2023, 128 net new home orders during April 2023

Active community count of 52 as of March 31, 2023

Total lots of approximately 8,100 owned or under control of the Company or affiliates as of May 12, 2023

Total current liquidity of $151.7 million comprised of $110.9 million of cash and $40.8 million of undrawn capacity under our credit facility United Homes Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. First Quarter 2023 Results Operating Results Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $204.5 million, or $(5.44) per diluted share, which included unrealized loss of $207.1 million predominantly due to changes in fair value on potential earn-out consideration due to increased stock price as of March 31, 2023. The earn-out consideration would be paid in common shares upon reaching certain stock price hurdles. The Company is required to record the fair value of this earn-out as derivative liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. The net loss at March 31, 2023, is compared to net income of $17.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share during the first quarter 2022. “We are pleased to share our first quarterly results as a public company,” said United Homes Group Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Nieri. “While our financial results were impacted by the accounting of certain non-cash GAAP related items, we believe the underlying business performance was solid, as we generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million for the quarter and regained momentum on the sales front following the rate-induced slowdown in the back half of last year. Net new orders improved significantly relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks to various strategic pricing initiatives that we implemented, which helped drive traffic and alleviate some of the affordability concerns brought about by higher mortgage rates. We are optimistic that our margins will expand throughout the remainder of the year because of the improved market conditions and lower lumber costs. Recent sales on new homes that will be built this year with current lumber costs are expected to generate, on average, adjusted gross margins of 23% and higher.” Mr. Nieri continued, “Looking forward, we believe that we are in a great position to generate strong returns for our shareholders, thanks to our favorable geographic positioning, our affordable product focus and our land light strategy. The funds we received as a result of going public have provided us with the necessary capital to achieve our growth objectives, and we are actively pursuing those opportunities. We are truly appreciative for everyone who had a hand in getting us to this point and are excited for the journey ahead.” Homebuilding revenues for the first quarter 2023 was $94.8 million, compared to $108.4 million in the first quarter 2022. Home closings during the first quarter 2023 were 328 compared to 414 in the year-ago quarter. Average sales price (“ASP”) of 294 production-built homes (which excludes 34 general contractor and build for rent homes) closed during the first quarter 2023 was $314k, compared to $272k during the first quarter 2022 of 384 production-built homes (which excludes 30 general contractor and build for rent homes), representing a 15.5% increase. Homebuilding gross profit margin during the first quarter of 2023 was 17.7% compared to 25.2% during the first quarter 2022. Homebuilding adjusted gross profit margin in the first quarter 2023 was 20.2%, compared to 26.0% in the first quarter 2022. The decline in both gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin can be largely attributable to the Company offering sales incentives and selling inventory with higher lumber costs. The Company expects margins to expand throughout the year due to closings on homes with current lumber costs and as we see price increases on new sales. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of homebuilding revenues was 17.6% in the first quarter 2023, which included $4.5 million of equity-based compensation of which $4.4 million was a non-recurring expense related to the closing of the business combination. SG&A in the first quarter 2023 also includes $1.0 million of transaction related expenses. Excluding non-recurring equity-based compensation and transaction related expenses, SG&A for the first quarter 2023 was approximately 12.0% of homebuilding revenues. Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter 2023 was $8.5 million compared to $19.4 million during the first quarter 2022. This decrease is largely related to fewer closings and lower gross margins as described above. New Orders / Backlog / Active Communities Net new orders in the first quarter 2023 were 389 compared to 474 in the comparable quarter of 2022. Our cancellation rate was 13.4% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 14.4% for the comparable quarter in 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had a backlog of 320 homes, valued at $103.3 million, compared to a backlog of 276 homes, valued at $85.6 million as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 52 active communities including 10 in the Upstate market (South Carolina), 33 in the Midlands market (South Carolina & Georgia) and 9 in the Coastal market (South Carolina). Corporate As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $151.7 million of total liquidity including $110.9 million of unrestricted operating cash and $40.8 million of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility based on its current inventory borrowing base. Total Class A and Class B shares outstanding were 47,594,950 as of March 31, 2023. About United Homes Group, Inc. On March 30, 2023, the Company consummated the previously announced business combination pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated September 10, 2022 (“the Closing Date”), by and among the Company, Hestia Merger Sub, Inc., a South Carolina corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), and Great Southern Homes, Inc., a South Carolina corporation (“GSH”). Pursuant to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, Merger Sub merged with and into GSH (the “Business Combination”), with GSH surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On the Closing Date, and in connection with the closing of the Business Combination (the “Closing”), the Company changed its name to “United Homes Group, Inc.” (“UHG”). UHG employs an asset-light operating strategy with a focus on the design, construction and sale of entry-level, first move up and second move up single-family houses. UHG currently designs, builds and sells detached single-family homes, and, to a lesser extent, attached single-family homes, including duplex homes and town homes in three major market regions in South Carolina: Midlands, Upstate, and Coastal, with a smaller presence in Georgia. UHG seeks to operate its homebuilding business in high-growth markets, with substantial in-migrations and employment growth. Under its asset-light lot operating strategy, UHG controls its supply of finished building lots through lot purchase agreements with third parties including its Land Development Affiliates, which provide UHG with the right to purchase finished lots after they have been developed by the applicable third party. This asset-light operating strategy provides UHG with the ability to amass a pipeline of lots without the same risks associated with acquiring and developing raw land. As UHG reviews potential geographic markets into which it could expand its homebuilding business, either organically or through strategic acquisitions, it intends to focus on selecting markets with positive population and employment growth trends, favorable migration patterns, attractive housing affordability, low state and local income taxes, and desirable lifestyle and weather characteristics. UHG believes that the Southeastern states generally offer these characteristics to a greater extent than other geographic regions of the country, and expects the Southeastern states to be the principal focus of any future expansion of its homebuilding business. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this earnings release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We intend for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” or other similar words. Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of, and assumptions made by, our management and involve uncertainties that could significantly affect our financial results. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: the outcome of any legal proceedings;

our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

our ability to execute our business model, including the success of our operations in new markets and our ability to expand into additional new markets;

a slowdown in the homebuilding industry or changes in population growth rates in our markets;

volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets;

disruption in the terms or availability of mortgage financing or an increase in the number of foreclosures in our markets;

shortages of, or increased prices for, labor, land or raw materials used in land development and housing construction, including due to changes in trade policies;

delays in land development or home construction resulting from natural disasters, adverse weather conditions or other events outside our control;

our ability to continue to leverage our asset-light operating strategy;

that we have identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which, if not corrected, could affect the reliability of our consolidated financial statements;

the ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq or any other exchange; and

the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this release, and we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with our business, and important factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors listed and described under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and the “Risk Factors” sections of the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained from our website at https://ir.unitedhomesgroup.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx. UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) and DECEMBER 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,911,416 $ 12,238,835 Accounts receivable, net 1,693,064 1,976,334 Inventories: Homes under construction and finished homes 128,950,892 163,997,487 Developed lots 21,189,983 16,205,448 Due from related party 125,987 1,437,235 Related party note receivable 665,020 — Lot purchase agreement deposits 8,113,303 3,804,436 Investment in Joint Venture 431,894 186,086 Property and equipment, net 676,408 1,385,698 Operating right-of-use assets 768,282 1,001,277 Deferred tax asset 3,891,575 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,350,037 6,112,044 Total Assets $ 283,767,861 $ 208,344,880 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 13,414,465 $ 22,077,240 Homebuilding debt and other affiliate debt 109,172,986 120,797,006 Operating lease liabilities 768,282 1,001,277 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 5,150,413 5,465,321 Income tax payable 701,871 — Derivative liabilities 451,106,576 — Convertible note payable 66,714,276 — Total Liabilities 647,028,869 149,340,844 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 10,621,073 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. 1,061 37 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,973,877 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. 3,697 3,697 Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding. — — Additional paid-in capital — 1,422,630 Retained Earnings/(accumulated deficit) (363,265,766 ) 57,577,672 Total Stockholders' equity (363,261,008 ) 59,004,036 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' equity $ 283,767,861 $ 208,344,880 UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue, net of sales discounts $ 94,826,702 $ 108,436,860 Cost of sales 78,048,929 81,164,960 Gross profit 16,777,773 27,271,900 Selling, general and administrative expense 16,687,401 10,425,050 Net income from operations $ 90,372 $ 16,846,850 Other income, net 202,715 171,078 Equity in net earnings from investment in joint venture 245,808 — Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (207,064,488 ) — (Loss) Income before taxes $ (206,525,593 ) $ 17,017,928 Income tax benefit 2,021,265 — Net (loss) income $ (204,504,328 ) $ 17,017,928 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share Basic $ (5.44 ) $ 0.46 Diluted $ (5.44 ) $ 0.46 Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares Basic 37,575,074 37,347,350 Diluted 37,575,074 37,347,350 UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022 (UNAUDITED) Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management of UHG as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. UHG defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the effects of capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales. UHG’s management believes this information is meaningful because it separates the impact that capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales has on gross profit to provide a more specific measurement of UHG’s gross profits. However, because adjusted gross profit information excludes capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales, which has real economic effects and could impact UHG’s results of operations, the utility of adjusted gross profit information as a measure of UHG’s operating performance may be limited. Other companies may not calculate adjusted gross profit information in the same manner that UHG does. Accordingly, adjusted gross profit information should be considered only as a supplement to gross profit information as a measure of UHG’s performance. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue, net of sales discounts $ 94,826,702 $ 108,436,860 Cost of sales (78,048,929 ) (81,164,960 ) Gross profit 16,777,773 27,271,900 Gross profit margin 17.7 % 25.2 % Interest expense in cost of sales 2,386,832 957,900 Adjusted gross profit $ 19,164,605 $ 28,229,800 Adjusted gross profit margin 20.2 % 26.0 % UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022 (UNAUDITED) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management of UHG. UHG defines EBITDA as net income before (i) capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iii) taxes. UHG defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, transaction cost expense and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Management of UHG believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they provide a more effective evaluation of UHG’s operating performance and allow comparison of UHG’s results of operations from period to period without regard to UHG’s financing methods or capital structure or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period such as fluctuations in interest expense or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. UHG’s computations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA of other companies. UHG presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because they believe these metrics provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting UHG’s business. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited). Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (204,504,328 ) $ 17,017,928 Interest expense in cost of sales 2,386,832 957,900 Depreciation and amortization 214,930 172,611 Taxes (2,107,892 ) (47,258 ) EBITDA $ (204,010,458 ) $ 18,101,181 EBITDA Margin (a) NM 16.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 4,499,156 1,268,222 Transaction cost expense 964,024 0 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 207,064,488 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,517,210 $ 19,369,403 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a) 9.0 % 17.9 % NM - Not Meaningful (a) Calculated as a percentage of revenue UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Continued The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposure to cash flow, market or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued warrants to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The following table presents information about the Company’s Stockholders’ equity, removing all derivative liabilities that are measured at fair value as of March 31, 2023 to present the Company’s Adjusted Total Stockholders’ equity. The Company believes adjusted Total Stockholders’ equity is useful because it believes this non-GAAP measure provides a more accurate depiction of the company’s true equity to its Stockholders’, removing these longer-term, non-cash liabilities, which fluctuate with their valuation. March 31, 2023 Total Stockholders' equity $ (363,261,008 ) Contingent earnout liability 445,630,296 Derivative private placement warrant liability 949,332 Derivative public warrant liability 2,415,000 Derivative stock option liability 2,111,948 Total Derivative Liability 451,106,576 Adjusted Book Value $ 87,845,568 UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC OPERATIONAL METRICS BY MARKET $’s in millions Three Months Ended March 31, Period Over Period % Change 2023 2022 Market Net New Orders Closings Net New Orders Closings Net New Orders Closings Coastal 70 71 49 77 43% -8% Midlands 197 176 286 244 -31% -28% Upstate 122 81 139 93 -12% -13% Total 389 328 474 414 -18% -21% As of March 31, As of December 31, Period Over Period % Change 2023 2022 Market Backlog Inventory Revenue Backlog Inventory Revenue Backlog Inventory Revenue Coastal 70 $ 24.8 74 $ 23.7 -5% 5% Midlands 166 51.8 154 46.0 8% 13% Upstate 84 26.7 48 15.9 75% 68% Total 320 $ 103.3 276 $ 85.6 16% 21% View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230513005016/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC. 05:24p United Homes Group, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results BU 04/28 United Homes Group, Inc. has filed an IPO. CI 04/03 Top Premarket Decliners MT 04/03 United Homes Group, Inc.(NasdaqGM:UHG) added to NASDAQ.. CI 03/20 United Homes Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, .. CI