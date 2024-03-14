United Homes Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Results

For the fourth quarter 2023, net loss was $66.6 million, or $(1.38) per diluted share, which included change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $(69.1) million, with that change predominantly due to changes in fair value on potential earn-out consideration due to fluctuation in the stock price during the measurement period, representing a non-cash expense item. The earnout consideration would be paid in common shares upon reaching certain stock price hurdles. The Company is required to record the fair value of this earnout as derivative liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and to record changes in fair value of derivative liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, in each case until UHG shares reach certain predetermined values or expiration of the five year earnout period. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $10.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Adjusted book value1, which excludes derivative liabilities and goodwill, was $90.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

______________________________
1 Adjusted book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

"In the fourth quarter of 2023, UHG saw orders increase 8% over the same period a year ago despite higher rates and increased competition by larger builders in our market," said Michael Nieri, Chief Executive Officer of United Homes Group. "Trends have continued through the first months of 2024, with net new orders up 7.4% in January and February 2024, as compared to the same period a year ago."

Mr. Nieri continued, "Additionally, in January of 2024 we closed our third acquisition in just nine months of becoming a public company, acquiring Creekside Custom Homes in South Carolina. Creekside provides local scale in the high-growth coastal market and access to an attractive lot pipeline in a "land-light" friendly manner that will support accelerated growth in coming years."

Revenues for the fourth quarter 2023 were $116.8 million, compared to $115.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022. Home closings during the fourth quarter 2023 were 387 compared to 389 in the fourth quarter 2022. Net new home orders during the fourth quarter 2023 were 294 compared to 271 in the fourth quarter 2022 and net new home orders were 260 for the first two months of 2024. ASP of 338 production-built homes (which excludes 49 general contractor, custom homes and build to rent homes) closed during the fourth quarter 2023 was approximately $320,000, compared to $300,000 during the fourth quarter 2022 for 371 production-built homes (which excludes 18 general contractor and custom homes), representing a 6.7% increase.

Gross profit percentage during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 18.5% compared to 18.8% during the fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted gross profit percentage2 in the fourth quarter 2023 was 21.8%, compared to 20.7% in the fourth quarter 2022. UHG’s year-over-year gross profit percentage remained consistent as the Company continued to navigate a volatile market by offering attractive sales incentives to homebuyers.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of revenues was 15.8% in the fourth quarter 2023, which included $1.0 million of stock-based compensation and $0.8 million of transaction related expenses. Excluding these stock-based compensation and transaction related expenses, Adjusted SG&A3 for the fourth quarter 2023 was 14.3% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA4 during the fourth quarter 2023 was $10.0 million compared to $17.4 million during the fourth quarter 2022.

______________________________
2 Adjusted gross profit percentage is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
3 Adjusted SG&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 Operating Results

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $125.1 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, which included change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $115.9 million predominantly due to changes in fair value on potential earn-out consideration due to fluctuation in the stock price during the measurement period, representing a non-cash income item. Net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was $69.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, revenues were $421.5 million, compared to $477.0 million for fiscal 2022. Home closings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 were 1,383 compared to 1,605 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Net new home orders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 were 1,296 compared to 1,259 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit percentage for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was 18.9% compared to 24.9% during the same period of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted gross profit percentage for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was 21.4%, compared to 26.0% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. This reduction in both gross profit percentage metrics is largely attributable to the Company offering attractive sales incentives to homebuyers as well as selling its remaining inventory that was constructed with higher lumber costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was $40.5 million compared to $82.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Business Acquisitions

Rosewood Communities Acquisition

On October 25, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the common stock of Rosewood Communities, Inc (“Rosewood”) (the “Rosewood Acquisition”) for a purchase price of $24.7 million, of which $22.7 million is in cash. The remaining purchase price is related to a $0.3 million warranty cost reserve and contingent consideration of $1.7 million based on 25% of the EBITDA attributable to Rosewood’s business through December 31, 2025. The acquisition allows the Company to further expand its presence in the Upstate region of South Carolina.

Creekside Custom Homes Acquisition

On January 26, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of the selected assets of Creekside Custom Homes, LLC (“Creekside”) (the “Creekside Acquisition”) for $16.9 million in cash. The acquisition allows UHG to further expand its presence in the coastal region of South Carolina, particularly in the Myrtle Beach, SC.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.unitedhomesgroup.com. Listeners should log into the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at 888-259-6580, or 206-962-3782 for international participants, Conference ID: 31670510. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

About United Homes Group, Inc.

UHG is a publicly traded residential builder headquartered in Columbia, SC. The company focuses on southeastern markets with 63 current active communities in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

UHG employs a land-light operating strategy with a focus on the design, construction and sale of entry-level, first move up and second move up single-family houses. UHG currently designs, builds and sells detached single-family homes, and, to a lesser extent, attached single-family homes, including duplex homes and town homes in three major market regions in South Carolina: Midlands, Upstate, and Coastal, and also has a presence in Georgia and North Carolina. UHG seeks to operate its homebuilding business in high-growth markets, with substantial in-migrations and employment growth.

Under its land-light lot operating strategy, UHG controls its supply of finished building lots through lot purchase agreements with third parties including its Land Development Affiliates, which provide UHG with the right to purchase finished lots after they have been developed by the applicable third party. This land-light operating strategy provides UHG with the ability to amass a pipeline of lots without the same risks associated with acquiring and developing raw land.

As UHG reviews potential geographic markets into which it could expand its homebuilding business, either organically or through strategic acquisitions, it intends to focus on selecting markets with positive population and employment growth trends, favorable migration patterns, attractive housing affordability, low state and local income taxes, and desirable lifestyle and weather characteristics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this earnings release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We intend for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” or other similar words.

Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of, and assumptions made by, our management and involve uncertainties that could significantly affect our financial results. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation:

  • disruption in the terms or availability of mortgage financing or an increase in the number of foreclosures in our markets;
  • volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets;
  • a slowdown in the homebuilding industry or changes in population growth rates in our markets;
  • shortages of, or increased prices for, labor, land or raw materials used in land development and housing construction, including due to changes in trade policies;
  • material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting that we have identified, which, if not corrected, could affect the reliability of our Consolidated Financial Statements;
  • our ability to execute our business model, including the success of our operations in new markets and our ability to expand into additional new markets;
  • our ability to successfully integrate homebuilding operations that we acquire;
  • delays in land development or home construction resulting from natural disasters, adverse weather conditions or other events outside our control;
  • changes in applicable laws or regulations;
  • the outcome of any legal proceedings;
  • our ability to continue to leverage our land-light operating strategy;
  • the ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq or any other exchange; and
  • the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this release, and we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information regarding other risks and uncertainties associated with our business, and important factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors listed and described under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and the “Risk Factors” sections of the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained from our website at https://ir.unitedhomesgroup.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022(2)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,671,471

 

 

$

12,238,835

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,661,206

 

 

 

1,976,334

Inventories:

 

 

 

Homes under construction and finished homes

 

147,582,130

 

 

 

163,997,487

Developed lots and land under development

 

35,227,572

 

 

 

16,205,448

Due from related party

 

88,000

 

 

 

1,437,235

Related party note receivable

 

610,189

 

 

 

Lot purchase agreement deposits

 

33,015,812

 

 

 

3,804,436

Investment in Joint Venture

 

1,430,177

 

 

 

186,086

Deferred tax asset

 

2,405,417

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,073,961

 

 

 

1,385,698

Operating right-of-use assets

 

5,411,192

 

 

 

1,001,277

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

7,763,565

 

 

 

6,112,044

Goodwill

 

5,706,636

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

298,647,328

 

 

$

208,344,880

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

38,680,764

 

 

$

22,077,240

Homebuilding debt and other affiliate debt

 

80,451,429

 

 

 

120,797,006

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,565,320

 

 

 

1,001,277

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

 

8,353,824

 

 

 

5,465,321

Income tax payable

 

1,128,804

 

 

 

Derivative liabilities

 

127,610,943

 

 

 

Convertible note payable

 

68,038,780

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

329,829,864

 

 

 

149,340,844

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding.

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 11,382,282 and 373,471 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (1)

 

1,138

 

 

 

37

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,973,876 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (1)

 

3,697

 

 

 

3,697

Additional paid-in capital (1)

 

2,794,493

 

 

 

1,422,630

Retained Earnings (1)

 

(33,981,864

)

 

 

57,577,672

Total Stockholders' equity (1)

 

(31,182,536

)

 

 

59,004,036

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' equity

$

298,647,328

 

 

$

208,344,880

(1)

Retroactively restated as of December 31, 2022 for the Reverse Recapitalization as a result of the Business Combination

(2)

The Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 (“Legacy UHG financial statements”) has been prepared from Legacy UHG’s historical financial records and reflect the historical financial position of Legacy UHG for the period presented on a carve-out basis in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Legacy UHG financial statements present historical information and results attributable to the homebuilding operations of Great Southern Homes, Inc.

UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Revenue, net of sales discounts

$

116,827,679

 

 

$

115,094,175

 

 

$

421,474,101

 

 

$

477,045,949

Cost of sales

 

95,207,607

 

 

 

93,508,079

 

 

 

341,748,481

 

 

 

358,238,703

Gross profit

 

21,620,072

 

 

 

21,586,096

 

 

 

79,725,620

 

 

 

118,807,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

18,442,012

 

 

 

10,793,480

 

 

 

65,094,444

 

 

 

49,685,730

Net income from operations

$

3,178,060

 

 

$

10,792,616

 

 

$

14,631,176

 

 

$

69,121,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(470,858

)

 

 

(82,299

)

 

 

(3,762,613

)

 

 

230,692

Equity in net earnings from investment in joint venture

 

313,686

 

 

 

186,086

 

 

 

1,244,091

 

 

 

137,086

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

 

(69,077,006

)

 

 

 

 

 

115,904,646

 

 

 

(Loss) income before taxes

$

(66,056,118

)

 

$

10,896,403

 

 

$

128,017,300

 

 

$

69,489,294

Income tax expense

 

584,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,957,016

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(66,640,834

)

 

$

10,896,403

 

 

$

125,060,284

 

 

$

69,489,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(1.38

)

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.74

 

 

$

1.86

Diluted

$

(1.38

)

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

2.35

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,356,158

 

 

 

37,347,347

 

 

 

45,639,431

 

 

 

37,347,347

Diluted

 

48,356,158

 

 

 

39,171,098

 

 

 

55,768,890

 

 

 

38,452,827

(1)

Retroactively restated for the three months and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 for the Reverse Recapitalization as a result of the Business Combination

 

UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management of the Company as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the effects of capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales, amortization included in homebuilding cost of sales (primarily adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting in connection with acquisitions), and non-recurring remediation costs. The Company’s management believes this information is meaningful because it separates the impact that capitalized interest, purchase accounting adjustments, and non-recurring remediation costs directly expensed in cost of sales have on gross profit to provide a more specific measurement of the Company’s gross profits. However, because adjusted gross profit information excludes certain balances expensed in cost of sales, which have real economic effects and could impact the Company’s results of operations, the utility of adjusted gross profit information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. Other companies may not calculate adjusted gross profit information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross profit information should be considered only as a supplement to gross profit information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to the GAAP financial measure of gross profit for each of the periods indicated.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue, net of sales discounts

$

116,827,679

 

 

$

115,094,175

 

 

$

421,474,101

 

 

$

477,045,949

 

Cost of sales

 

95,207,607

 

 

 

93,508,079

 

 

 

341,748,481

 

 

 

358,238,703

 

Gross profit

$

21,620,072

 

 

$

21,586,096

 

 

$

79,725,620

 

 

$

118,807,246

 

Interest expense in cost of sales

 

3,307,853

 

 

 

2,288,665

 

 

 

9,385,970

 

 

 

5,455,230

 

Amortization in homebuilding cost of sales(a)

 

442,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

442,231

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring remediation costs

 

79,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

527,155

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

25,449,984

 

 

$

23,874,761

 

 

$

90,080,976

 

 

$

124,262,476

 

Gross profit %(b)

 

18.5

%

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

24.9

%

Adjusted gross profit %(b)

 

21.8

%

 

 

20.7

%

 

 

21.4

%

 

 

26.0

%

______________________________

(a)

Represents expense recognized resulting from purchase accounting adjustments

(b)

Calculated as a percentage of revenue

 

UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (UNAUDITED)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management of the Company. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) capitalized interest expensed in cost of sales, (ii) interest expensed in other (expense) income, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) taxes. UHG defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, transaction cost expense, non-recurring loss on disposal of leasehold improvements, non-recurring remediation costs, amortization included in homebuilding cost of sales (adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting in connection with acquisitions), and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Management of the Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they provide a more effective evaluation of UHG’s operating performance and allow comparison of UHG’s results of operations from period to period without regard to UHG’s financing methods or capital structure or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period such as fluctuations in interest expense or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. UHG’s computations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income for each of the periods indicated.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income

$

(66,640,834

)

 

$

10,896,403

 

 

$

125,060,284

 

 

$

69,489,294

 

Interest expense in cost of sales

 

3,307,853

 

 

 

2,288,665

 

 

 

9,385,970

 

 

 

5,455,230

 

Interest expense in other (expense) income, net

 

583,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,042,358

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

369,085

 

 

 

211,671

 

 

 

1,217,778

 

 

 

759,712

 

Taxes

 

704,506

 

 

 

281,242

 

 

 

3,108,748

 

 

 

229,224

 

EBITDA

$

(61,675,853

)

 

$

13,677,981

 

 

$

144,815,138

 

 

$

75,933,460

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,003,483

 

 

 

50,004

 

 

 

7,019,183

 

 

 

1,422,630

 

Transaction cost expense

 

788,339

 

 

 

3,709,715

 

 

 

3,239,637

 

 

 

5,479,126

 

Non-recurring loss on disposal of leasehold improvements

 

331,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

331,424

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring remediation costs

 

79,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

527,155

 

 

 

 

Amortization in homebuilding cost of sales(a)

 

442,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

442,231

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

 

69,077,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

(115,904,646

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,046,458

 

 

$

17,437,700

 

 

$

40,470,122

 

 

$

82,835,216

 

EBITDA margin(b)

 

(52.8

)%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

34.4

%

 

 

15.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin(b)

 

8.6

%

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

17.4

%

______________________________

(a)

Represents expense recognized resulting from purchase accounting adjustments

(b)

Calculated as a percentage of revenue

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, or adjusted SG&A, is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management of UHG. UHG defines adjusted SG&A as SG&A, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense and transaction cost expense. Management of UHG believes adjusted SG&A provides useful information to investors because it enables an alternative assessment of the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted SG&A to the GAAP financial measure of SG&A for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

$

18,442,012

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(1,003,483

)

Transaction cost expense

 

(788,339

)

Adjusted SG&A

$

16,650,190

 

SG&A %(a)

 

15.8

%

Adjusted SG&A %(a)

 

14.3

%

______________________________

(a)

Calculated as a percentage of revenue

Adjusted book value is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management of UHG. UHG defines adjusted book value as total stockholders' equity (book value), excluding the effect of derivative instruments and goodwill. Management of UHG believes adjusted book value is useful to investors because it excludes the impact of fair value adjustments on derivative instruments and goodwill which are not expected to result in economic gain or loss.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted book value to the GAAP financial measure of total stockholders' equity for the period indicated.

 

 

December 31, 2023

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

(31,182,536

)

Contingent earnout liability

 

 

115,566,762

 

Derivative private placement warrant liability

 

 

3,292,996

 

Derivative public warrant liability

 

 

8,336,925

 

Derivative stock option liability

 

 

414,260

 

Total derivative liabilities

 

 

127,610,943

 

Goodwill

 

 

(5,706,636

)

Adjusted book value

 

$

90,721,771

 

UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC

OPERATIONAL METRICS BY MARKET

$’s in millions

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Period Over Period % Change

Market

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

Coastal

 

19

 

28

 

35

 

78

 

-46

%

 

-64

%

Midlands

 

158

 

253

 

166

 

238

 

-5

%

 

6

%

Upstate

 

114

 

106

 

70

 

73

 

63

%

 

45

%

Raleigh

 

3

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

Total

 

294

 

387

 

271

 

389

 

8

%

 

-1

%

 

 

As of December 31,
2023

 

As of December 31,
2022

 

Period Over Period % Change

Market

 

Backlog
Inventory5

 

Backlog
Value

 

Backlog
Inventory

 

Backlog
Value

 

Backlog
Inventory

 

Backlog
Value

Coastal

 

14

 

$

4.2

 

74

 

$

23.7

 

-81

%

 

-82

%

Midlands

 

72

 

$

23.4

 

154

 

$

46.0

 

-53

%

 

-49

%

Upstate

 

100

 

$

28.1

 

48

 

$

15.9

 

108

%

 

77

%

Raleigh

 

3

 

$

1.9

 

 

$

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

Total

 

189

 

$

57.6

 

276

 

$

85.6

 

-32

%

 

-33

%

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Period Over Period % Change

Market

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

 

Net New
Orders

 

Closings

Coastal

 

150

 

216

 

160

 

242

 

-6

%

 

-11

%

Midlands

 

755

 

827

 

744

 

942

 

1

%

 

-12

%

Upstate

 

388

 

340

 

355

 

421

 

9

%

 

-19

%

Raleigh

 

3

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

Total

 

1,296

 

1,383

 

1,259

 

1,605

 

3

%

 

-14

%

_____________________________

NM - Not Meaningful

5 Backlog inventory consists of homes that are under a sales contract but have not closed.