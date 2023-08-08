UNITED, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in Internet-related business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Advertisement segment is engaged in the operation of AdTech which is a platform for advertiser and media operators, as well as the advertising agency business. The Content segment is engaged in smart content business, EdTech-related business, database marketing business and sports marketing business. The Investment segment is engaged in operation of venture capital funds and the investment in venture companies.