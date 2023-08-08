Delayed Japan Exchange -
UNITED : 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements
1st Quarter, Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements Disclaimer UNITED Inc. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 06:38:06 UTC.
GauG announced that it has received funding from Coral Capital, UNITED, Inc., Base Partners LLP, Code Republic
Jul. 31
CI
UNITED, Inc. acquired unknown majority stake in ONX inc.
Jul. 02
CI
Fairy Devices Inc. announced that it has received ¥3.12 billion in funding from a group of investors
Jun. 05
CI
UNITED, INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
May. 29
FA
ATOMica Co. Ltd. announced that it has received ¥480 million in funding from a group of investors
May. 17
CI
UNITED, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
May. 10
CI
UNITED, INC. : Final dividend
Mar. 29
FA
Ms.Engineer Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from UNITED, Inc., iSGS Investment Works, Inc., Future Venture Capital Co., Ltd., The Creative Fund, LLP., NOW, Inc. and another investor
Mar. 22
CI
LTB Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥80 million in funding from KIBOW Foundation, kaonavi, inc., UNITED, Inc.
Mar. 13
CI
Osiro Ltd. announced that it has received funding from UNITED, Inc.
Feb. 27
CI
1ne studio, Inc announced that it has received funding from SBI Investment Co., Ltd., UNITED, Inc., East Ventures Pte. Ltd.
Jan. 24
CI
Tranche Update on UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 9, 2022.
Dec. 22
CI
UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 9, 2022, has closed with 98,400 shares, representing 0.50% for ¥129.94 million.
Dec. 20
CI
Paytner Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.9 billion in funding from a group of investors
Dec. 14
CI
UNITED, Inc. agreed to acquire Kasooku business of Dufa Co., Ltd.
Dec. 07
CI
UNITED, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 100,000 shares, representing 0.51% for ¥130 million.
Nov. 09
CI
UNITED, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Nov. 08
CI
ATOMica Co. Ltd. announced that it has received funding from UNITED, Inc.
2022
CI
ATOMica Co. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive funding from a group of investors
2022
CI
Tranche Update on UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2022.
2022
CI
Tranche Update on UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2022.
2022
CI
UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 11, 2022, has closed with 550,000 shares, representing 2.74% for ¥871.4 million.
2022
CI
UNITED, INC. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
2022
FA
L&F, Inc. announced that it has received ¥50 million in funding from UNITED, Inc.
2022
CI
Tranche Update on UNITED, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2022.
2022
CI
UNITED, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in Internet-related business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Advertisement segment is engaged in the operation of AdTech which is a platform for advertiser and media operators, as well as the advertising agency business. The Content segment is engaged in smart content business, EdTech-related business, database marketing business and sports marketing business. The Investment segment is engaged in operation of venture capital funds and the investment in venture companies.
