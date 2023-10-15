United Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. The Company offers its products and services under the following business segments: Marine Insurance, which offers coverage for imports and exports against natural and accidental perils on or off the sea, perils of air freight and land transportation, including damages during loading or unloading, in addition to war, war on land, strikes, civil commotions, hijacking, piracy and terrorism; Fire and General Accidents Insurance, which provides fire and general accident insurance products; Medical and Life Insurance, which offers medical insurance for groups and individuals, as well as life insurance coverage; Travel Insurance, which covers worldwide emergency medical expenses and hospitalization abroad, as well as accidental death or permanent disability, and Motor Insurance, which provides motor insurance products.