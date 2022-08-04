United Insurance : Current Report - Form 8-K





Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 1, 2022





UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.





Item 8.01 Other Events





On August 1, 2022, Demotech, Inc. announced that the Financial Stability Rating ("FSR") of United Insurance Holding Corp.'s ("UIHC's" or "the Company's") insurance subsidiary, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("UPC") was downgraded from "A" or "Exceptional," to "M" or "Moderate." The FSR of the Company's insurance subsidiaries American Coastal Insurance Company and Interboro Insurance Company remained at "A."





The downgrade may, among other things, cause an inability for UPC to obtain reinsurance coverage. It may also cause UPC's products to be unacceptable to mortgage lenders and prevent agents from selling and servicing UPC products. The Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") require that property insurance policies for properties with a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac must be written by a property insurance carrier meeting certain financial rating requirements, and a FSR of "M" or "Moderate" does not qualify. However, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac each provide an exception to the financial rating requirements if an insurer is covered by a reinsurer who assumes by endorsement 100% of the insurer's liability for any covered loss payable but unpaid by the insurer for reason of insolvency.





As a result of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac financial rating requirements and the FSR downgrades, on August 2, 2022, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation ("FLOIR"), approved a reinsurance arrangement whereby Citizens Property Insurance Corporation ("Citizens") will offer a reinsurance arrangement effective through June 1, 2023 to insurers that do not have an acceptable FSR as required for the secondary mortgage market. Under the reinsurance arrangement, Citizens will be responsible for losses in excess of covered claims as defined in Section 631.54(4), Florida Statutes and only if the downgraded insurer becomes insolvent. The Citizens reinsurance arrangement only covers Florida policies. As of August 2, 2022, UPC has been approved by the FLOIR as eligible to participate in the reinsurance program.





UPC's policies in the Southeast states of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are covered by a 100% quota share arrangement with HCI Group, Inc. UPC business written in New York is covered by a 100% quota share arrangement with Interboro Insurance Company. While UPC maintains these 100% quota share arrangements, we are uncertain whether these arrangements are acceptable for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.





August 4, 2022

