    UIHC   US9107101027

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(UIHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
1.050 USD   +2.94%
09:13aUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives
BU
08/10United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
AQ
08/08UNITED INSURANCE : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives

08/25/2022 | 09:13am EDT
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in Florida, Louisiana and Texas and intends to file a plan of withdrawal in New York that entail non-renewing personal lines policies in these states. Regulatory approval has been received in Louisiana but is still pending in Florida and Texas. These plans would effectively place United P&C into an orderly run-off so long as United P&C remains in compliance with the rules and regulations of each state. Second, United P&C was notified by Demotech of Demotech’s intent to withdraw United P&C’s Financial Stability Rating.

“Due to significant uncertainty around the future availability of reinsurance for our personal lines business, I believe placing United P&C into an orderly run-off is prudent and necessary to protect the Company and its policyholders. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to leverage our people, technology, and other capabilities. Our commercial business continues to perform well and provides the Company a stable platform to build new engines of growth and profitability,” said Dan Peed, Chairman & CEO.

About UPC Insurance
Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Texas. The Company also writes policies in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, where renewal rights have been sold and all premiums and losses are ceded. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
09:13aUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, T..
BU
08/10United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended ..
AQ
08/08UNITED INSURANCE : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - ..
PU
08/08TRANSCRIPT : United Insurance Holdings Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08Earnings Flash (UIHC) UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Loss $-1.49
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (UIHC) UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $115.8M
MT
08/08United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended ..
BU
08/08UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/08UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
08/08United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 -126 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,36x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 45,5 M 45,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert Daniel Peed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bennett Bradford Martz President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christopher Griffith Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregory Croswell Branch Chairman-Emeritus
Alec Lloyd Poitevint Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.-75.81%45
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.47%41 306
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.71%39 985
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.17.54%36 930
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.91%34 317
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.34%26 077