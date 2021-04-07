Log in
United Insurance Holdings Corp.

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(UIHC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Schedules 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of the market and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss those results and review the outlook for the Company at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company invites interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): 877-407-8829
(International): 201-493-6724

Webcast
To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: UIHC First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Webcast.

This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About UPC Insurance
Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 725 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,25 $
Last Close Price 7,42 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Daniel Peed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bennett Bradford Martz President & Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Griffith Chief Information Officer
Gregory Croswell Branch Chairman-Emeritus
Alec Lloyd Poitevint Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.29.72%318
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.24%40 237
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.31%38 274
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.19%35 688
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.79%33 073
SAMPO OYJ13.48%25 804
