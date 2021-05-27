Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Insurance Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UIHC   US9107101027

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(UIHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Insurance Holdings Corp. : Secures 2021 - 2022 Core Catastrophe and Quota Share Reinsurance Programs

05/27/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed its core catastrophe (Core CAT) reinsurance program and Quota Share program for United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC), Family Security Insurance Company, Inc. (FSIC) and American Coastal Insurance Company (ACIC) effective June 1, 2021.

The 2021 Core CAT program includes $2.85 billion of first event limit on a fully cascading basis except for the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund layers. For the 12 months ending May 31, 2022, the per occurrence retention is $15.0 million for both the first and second events, down from $46.25 million for the first event and $17.5 million for the second event in 2020, a 53% reduction in aggregate year over year. Furthermore, the Core CAT program contains enhanced aggregate coverage features, which limit the accumulation of hurricane and earthquake retained losses.

Should the 2020 hurricane season repeat itself, the Core CAT program would limit net retained hurricane losses to $31.0 million on the Company’s core portfolio of residential and commercial property insurance. The Company separately reinsures the catastrophe risk of business written by Interboro Insurance Company and Journey Insurance Company.

In addition to the Core CAT program, UPC, FSIC and ACIC renewed the 15% quota share treaty effective June 1, 2021 which along with the existing 8% quota share treaty effective December 31, 2020, brings the total cession to 23% for the duration of the 2021 hurricane season.

Also today, as a continuation of the Company’s strategy to deleverage its capital and balance commercial and personal lines, the Company announces it is considering strategic and financial alternatives to create capacity for expanding commercial specialty underwriting and general corporate purposes, including the retention of Raymond James & Associates and the possible sale of Interboro Insurance Company.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
04:29pUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:18pUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Secures 2021 - 2022 Core Catastrophe and Quot..
BU
05/14UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07UNITED INSURANCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/06UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
05/05UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Reports Financial Results for Its First Quart..
BU
05/05UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/03UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.  : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per..
BU
04/19UNITED INSURANCE  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on United Insurance Holdi..
MT
04/19UNITED INSURANCE  : Expects $24 Million in Q1 Pretax Catastrophe Losses
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 672 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -141x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,75 $
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Daniel Peed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bennett Bradford Martz President & Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Griffith Chief Information Officer
Gregory Croswell Branch Chairman-Emeritus
Alec Lloyd Poitevint Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP.-1.22%244
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC35.68%44 083
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.32%40 581
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.53%39 515
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.35%33 127
SAMPO OYJ12.44%26 364