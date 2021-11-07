Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. United International Transportation Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4260   SA000A0MWH44

UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY

(4260)
  Report
United International Transportation Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 30-09-2021 (Nine Months)

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

United International Transportation Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 011 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2021 233 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net cash 2021 193 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 3 530 M 941 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United International Transportation Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,60 SAR
Average target price 52,80 SAR
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fawaz Abdullah Ahmed Danish President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ravish Mohammad Husain Tatli Chief Financial Officer
Bassim Abdullah Abdulrahman Alim Chairman
Khalid Mohammad Zahid Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Khalid Abdullah Khalid Al-Dabl Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY30.53%941
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.697.48%16 791
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%16 256
SIXT SE68.64%7 619
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-27.35%6 817
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP21.06%2 936