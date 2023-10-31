EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

31.10.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

31.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1761513  31.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp