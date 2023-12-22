LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British investment bank Barclays has raised its price target for United Internet from 16 to 23 euros following the announcement of the 2024 targets. The rating was nevertheless left at "Equal Weight". The annual forecasts of the subsidiary 1&1 and the internet service provider itself were very pleasing and were also above his estimates, wrote analyst Mathieu Robilliard in a study on the two companies published on Friday. For this reason - and also in view of the extension of his valuation to the end of 2024 - he has significantly raised the price targets for United Internet and 1&1./ck/gl

