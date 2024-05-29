

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.05.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Hartings

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG

b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of shares related to a stock-based compensation plan (Stock Appreciation Rights) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.04 EUR 463192.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.0400 EUR 463192.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

