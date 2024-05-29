Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Hartings

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of shares related to a stock-based compensation plan (Stock Appreciation Rights)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.04 EUR 463192.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.0400 EUR 463192.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
91939  29.05.2024 CET/CEST

