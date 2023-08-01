Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Ralph
Last name(s):Dommermuth
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal as part of an intragroup restructuring

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
13.62 EUR32699985.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
13.6200 EUR32699985.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet:www.united-internet.de

 
