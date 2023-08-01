

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.08.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Dommermuth Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG

b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal as part of an intragroup restructuring

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.62 EUR 32699985.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.6200 EUR 32699985.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

