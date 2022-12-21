Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
09:18 2022-12-21 am EST
18.93 EUR   +2.13%
DD: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale as part of an internal group restructuring

12/21/2022 | 09:02am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale as part of an internal group restructuring

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.54 EUR 25956000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.5400 EUR 25956000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

80075  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
