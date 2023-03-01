DD: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.03.2023 / 21:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Ralph
|Last name(s):
|Dommermuth
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United Internet dated 15 February 2023
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.00 EUR
|105940695.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|21.00 EUR
|105940695.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|
|56410 Montabaur
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|
