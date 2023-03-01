DD: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United ...

Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
03:50:01 2023-03-01
20.58 EUR   -0.70%
United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United ...
EQ
02:38pUnited Internet acquires 13.9 million treasury shares during its public share buyback offer
EQ
02/24Dispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vodafone
DP
United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United ...

03/01/2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2023 / 21:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United Internet dated 15 February 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 105940695.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.00 EUR 105940695.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81237  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 881 M 6 276 M 6 276 M
Net income 2022 418 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 2 396 M 2 557 M 2 557 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 3 822 M 4 079 M 4 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 307
Free-Float 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG9.69%4 107
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.32%162 997
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.62%160 034
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.93%112 097
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.92%99 423
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.36%72 400