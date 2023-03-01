DD: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.03.2023 / 21:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Dommermuth Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG

b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares Purchase agreement comes into effect through acceptance of a public buyback offer by United Internet dated 15 February 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.00 EUR 105940695.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.00 EUR 105940695.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

