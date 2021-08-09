DGAP-CMS : United Internet AG / Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: United Internet AG / Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR United Internet AG / Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) 2021-08-09 / 13:55 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Purchase of Treasury Shares Montabaur, August 9, 2021 The share buyback program announced by United Internet AG by means of an ad hoc notification on August 6, 2021 will be conducted starting from August 2021. Treasury shares of the company with an aggregate acquisition cost of up to EUR 160 million (excluding incidental purchasing costs), however, in total no more than 10,000,000 shares, shall be repurchased exclusively via the Frankfurt stock exchange (XETRA) over a period of time not to extend beyond April 30, 2022. The management board has set the 1st tranche at 800,000 shares. The buyback of the shares will be conducted from August 10, 2021. The management board thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of United Internet AG on May 20, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). The company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the authorization granted on May 20, 2020 by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The shares may also be canceled. The company has assigned a bank to carry out the buyback. The bank makes its decisions regarding the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company's right to early termination of the mandate for the bank in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and/or to transfer the mandate to another bank or several other banks shall remain unaffected. The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions. The share buyback shall be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in line with the requirements of the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting dated May 20, 2020. The price per repurchased share (excluding incidental purchasing costs) may therefore not exceed, or fall below, 10 % of the company's average share price, as listed on the last five trading days preceding the due date in the closing auction of the Frankfurt stock exchange's XETRA trading system, whereby the due date is deemed to be the day on which an obligation to purchase is incurred. Moreover, the bank has committed itself to conduct the buyback program in accordance with the trading restrictions of Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 ("Del.-Reg."). In accordance with the Del.-Reg., inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, whichever value is the highest. Pursuant to the Del.-Reg., no more than 25 % of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase. The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Article 2 sec. 3 Del.-Reg. in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, United Internet AG will publish the transactions on its website https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure. Montabaur, August 9, 2021 United Internet AG The Management Board ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Internet: www.united-internet.de End of News DGAP News Service -------------

1225015 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 07:55 ET (11:55 GMT)