UNITED INTERNET AG    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/26 12:03:22 pm
34.675 EUR   +1.57%
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -4-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -3-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : United Internet AG: Release according -4-

03/26/2021 | 11:51am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      United Internet AG 
              Elgendorfer Straße 57 
              56410 Montabaur 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.united-internet.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179052 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 563 M 6 557 M 6 557 M
Net income 2021 385 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2021 1 526 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 6 392 M 7 529 M 7 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 565
Free-Float 48,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,79 €
Last Close Price 34,14 €
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-0.84%8 175
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.96%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.59%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.30%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.90%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%62 726
