Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet AG    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/26 12:03:22 pm
34.675 EUR   +1.57%
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -4-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -3-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/26/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG 
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-26 / 16:49 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           United Internet AG 
 
 Street:                         Elgendorfer Straße 57 
 
 Postal code:                    56410 
 
 City:                           Montabaur 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 23 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.01 %                     0.14 %       3.15 %                            194000000 
 
 Previous                          2.98 %                     0.17 %       3.15 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005089031               0        5839490            0 %         3.01 % 
 
 Total                    5839490                       3.01 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    238744           0.12 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  238744           0.12 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                              39810         0.02 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                             39810         0.02 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

All news about UNITED INTERNET AG
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -4-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -3-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according -2-
DJ
11:51aDGAP-PVR  : United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
DJ
11:51aUNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
08:31aUNITED INTERNET AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
03:03aUNITED INTERNET AG  : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/25Global markets live: UBS, Facebook, AstraZeneca...
03/25UNITED INTERNET AG  : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
03/25PRESS RELEASE : 1&1 Drillisch publishes final figures for fiscal year 2020 and p..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 563 M 6 557 M 6 557 M
Net income 2021 385 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2021 1 526 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 6 392 M 7 529 M 7 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 565
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,79 €
Last Close Price 34,14 €
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-0.84%8 175
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.96%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.59%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.30%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.90%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ