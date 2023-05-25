Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
07:37:41 2023-05-25 am EDT
14.28 EUR   -0.04%
07:02aGermany's 1&1 far behind target for closing connectivity gaps - newspaper
RE
05/24Dd : United Internet AG: ACSÖ GmbH, buy
EQ
05/23Dd : United Internet AG: Stefan Rasch, buy
EQ
Germany's 1&1 far behind target for closing connectivity gaps - newspaper

05/25/2023 | 07:02am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - German telecommunications provider 1&1 is even further behind on its targets for closing gaps in the network than previously thought, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The United Internet subsidiary had previously agreed with the government to build infrastructure in 400 problem areas identified as lacking mobile phone coverage.

However, a spokesperson said work was only complete in seven of those areas and that 32 radio towers were under construction, according to Handelsblatt.

The deadline for building the towers - originally set for Dec. 31, 2021 - has been extended indefinitely by the ministry responsible for digital infrastructure, the report said. However, the ministry has lowered its expectations to a maximum of 200 additional tower locations due to increased costs.

1&1 is already facing a potential fine from Germany's network regulator for a lack of progress in its 5G offering.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2023
