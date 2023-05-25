Germany's 1&1 far behind target for closing connectivity gaps - newspaper

The United Internet subsidiary had previously agreed with the government to build infrastructure in 400 problem areas identified as lacking mobile phone coverage.

However, a spokesperson said work was only complete in seven of those areas and that 32 radio towers were under construction, according to Handelsblatt.

The deadline for building the towers - originally set for Dec. 31, 2021 - has been extended indefinitely by the ministry responsible for digital infrastructure, the report said. However, the ministry has lowered its expectations to a maximum of 200 additional tower locations due to increased costs.

1&1 is already facing a potential fine from Germany's network regulator for a lack of progress in its 5G offering.

