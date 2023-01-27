Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. United Internet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:46:32 2023-01-27 am EST
21.01 EUR   -2.28%
02:32aGermany's IONOS eyes market value of up to 3.14 billion euros in IPO
RE
02:04aUnited Internet and Warburg Pincus announce price range and offer structure for Initial Public Offering of IONOS Group SE
EQ
01:42aIPO/Circles: Ionos with lower valuation than expected - proceeds for United Internet
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Germany's IONOS eyes market value of up to 3.14 billion euros in IPO

01/27/2023 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS targets a market capitalization of up to 3.14 billion euros ($3.41 billion) in its initial public offering, the first major European IPO since sports car maker Porsche in September.

Owners United Internet and Warburg Pincus are offering investors shares in IONOS at 18.50 euros to 22.50 euros apiece, resulting in total proceeds of up to 543 million euros, majority owner United Internet said in a statement on Friday.

United Internet and minority partner Warburg Pincus are each offering 15% of their respective holdings. The free float, assuming placement of all offer shares, would be 17.3%.

"Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all offer shares, United Internet would receive gross proceeds of between 336 and 408 million euros, while the total proceeds from the IPO are expected to be between 447 million and 543 million euros," the statement said.

IONOS, which is based in Montabaur, Germany, is a web hosting company offering mass market hosting services, domains, managed hosting and cloud applications to consumers and SMEs in countries including the U.S., Germany, UK, France, Spain and Poland. It was created in October 2018 through the merger of 1&1 Internet and ProfitBricks.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.86% 105 Delayed Quote.10.82%
PORSCHE AG -0.86% 104.3 Delayed Quote.10.68%
UNITED INTERNET AG 0.51% 21.5 Delayed Quote.13.82%
All news about UNITED INTERNET AG
02:32aGermany's IONOS eyes market value of up to 3.14 billion euros in IPO
RE
02:04aUnited Internet and Warburg Pincus announce price range and offer structure for Initial..
EQ
01:42aIPO/Circles: Ionos with lower valuation than expected - proceeds for United ..
DP
12:06aUnited Internet, Warburg Pincus Targeting EUR3 Billion Valuation for Ionos in Frankfurt..
MT
01/22Deficits in the cell phone network: Authority threate..
DP
01/17Italy's Lottomatica picks banks for possible IPO -sources
RE
01/17UNITED INTERNET AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/17United Internet's Ionos Gearing Up for Frankfurt Listing in Q1
MT
01/17IPO/Webhoster Ionos wants to go public in the first quarter of 2023
DP
01/17United Internet subsidiary Ionos plans IPO in Q1
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED INTERNET AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 864 M 6 364 M 6 364 M
Net income 2022 417 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2022 2 344 M 2 544 M 2 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 4 014 M 4 356 M 4 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 10 307
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Average target price 34,06 €
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG13.82%4 356
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.36%169 379
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.02%152 484
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.89%110 042
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.64%103 394
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.21.02%62 652