FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The changes in the composition of important indices announced the previous evening moved the shares of the affected companies to some extent in pre-market trading on Wednesday. United Internet papers were trading 1.7 percent above Tuesday's Xetra close. The Internet service provider is moving up to the mid-cap MDax index in mid-September, which came as a slight surprise according to traders.

The shares of mechanical engineering company Krones had to give way for United Internet. These nevertheless rose by 0.7 percent on Tradegate, as there was also a positive analyst comment from the British investment bank HSBC.

United Internet's place in the small cap segment SDax will be taken by the newcomer to the stock market and electrolysis specialist Thyssenkrupp Nucera. The SDax will also be enriched by the internet service provider Ionos. The supplier of image processing components Basler has to make room for it. These changes in the SDax were largely expected. On Tradegate the shares of Thyssenkrupp Nucera stagnated and those of Ionos slipped slightly.

All changes come into effect on Monday, September 18./la/jha/