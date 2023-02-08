RPT: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

United Internet AG: Release pursuant to Sec. 111c of the German Stock Corporation Act with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

United Internet AG and subsidiaries enter into loan agreement in light of the initial public offering of IONOS Group SE

Montabaur, 8 February 2023. United Internet AG entered into a loan agreement in connection with the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, IONOS Group SE.

United Internet AG has entered into a shareholder loan agreement ("Shareholder Loan Agreement") with its subsidiaries IONOS Group SE and IONOS Holding on 27 January 2023, under which United Internet AG acts as lender, IONOS Holding SE acts as borrower and IONOS Group SE acts as guarantor. United Internet AG holds a 63.8% interest in IONOS Group SE; IONOS Group SE in turn holds all shares in IONOS Holding SE. 21.2% of the shares of IONOS Group SE are held by WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp, domiciled in Luxembourg. The remaining 15% of the shares are free float shares. The agreement is connected to the IPO of IONOS Group SE.

The new Shareholder Loan Agreement replaces three existing loan agreements between the companies, concluded on 26 January 2017, 26 March 2017 and 17 August 2018, respectively. The total loan amount under the Shareholder Loan Agreement is EUR 1.245 billion and corresponds to the aggregate amount outstanding under the mentioned agreements. An interest rate of 6.75% p.a. applies, to be paid quarterly. Without voluntary early payments, to which IONOS Holding SE is entitled without additional prepayment fees due for this, full repayment is therefore expected by 15 December 2026. IONOS Holding SE must repay the loan from available excess cash for each calendar year.

United Internet AG is entitled to terminate the Shareholder Loan Agreement if it holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Group SE, or IONOS Group SE holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Holding SE. In addition, United Internet AG has a right of termination for good cause, such as a breach of the Shareholder Loan Agreement by the other parties.

The Shareholder Loan Agreement has become effective today, the first day of trading of the shares of IONOS Group SE on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. All board approvals on the part of United Internet AG and its subsidiaries required for the conclusion of the Shareholder Loan Agreement have been granted.

