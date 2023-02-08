Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:01:41 2023-02-10 pm EST
19.56 EUR   -4.32%
02/09Hauck Aufhäuser IB downgrades United Internet to 'Hold'.
DP
02/09UNITED INTERNET AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/08IPO/share in focus: Ionos off to a weak start despite good market environment
DP
RPT: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/08/2023 | 11:17am EST
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: United Internet AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.02.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG: Release pursuant to Sec. 111c of the German Stock Corporation Act with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

 

United Internet AG and subsidiaries enter into loan agreement in light of the initial public offering of IONOS Group SE

 

Montabaur, 8 February 2023. United Internet AG entered into a loan agreement in connection with the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, IONOS Group SE.

United Internet AG has entered into a shareholder loan agreement ("Shareholder Loan Agreement") with its subsidiaries IONOS Group SE and IONOS Holding on 27 January 2023, under which United Internet AG acts as lender, IONOS Holding SE acts as borrower and IONOS Group SE acts as guarantor. United Internet AG holds a 63.8% interest in IONOS Group SE; IONOS Group SE in turn holds all shares in IONOS Holding SE. 21.2% of the shares of IONOS Group SE are held by WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp, domiciled in Luxembourg. The remaining 15% of the shares are free float shares. The agreement is connected to the IPO of IONOS Group SE.

The new Shareholder Loan Agreement replaces three existing loan agreements between the companies, concluded on 26 January 2017, 26 March 2017 and 17 August 2018, respectively. The total loan amount under the Shareholder Loan Agreement is EUR 1.245 billion and corresponds to the aggregate amount outstanding under the mentioned agreements. An interest rate of 6.75% p.a. applies, to be paid quarterly. Without voluntary early payments, to which IONOS Holding SE is entitled without additional prepayment fees due for this, full repayment is therefore expected by 15 December 2026. IONOS Holding SE must repay the loan from available excess cash for each calendar year.

United Internet AG is entitled to terminate the Shareholder Loan Agreement if it holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Group SE, or IONOS Group SE holds less than 50% of the shares in IONOS Holding SE. In addition, United Internet AG has a right of termination for good cause, such as a breach of the Shareholder Loan Agreement by the other parties.

The Shareholder Loan Agreement has become effective today, the first day of trading of the shares of IONOS Group SE on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. All board approvals on the part of United Internet AG and its subsidiaries required for the conclusion of the Shareholder Loan Agreement have been granted.

Montabaur, 8 February 2023

United Internet AG

The Management Board (Vorstand)
 

Further information:

With around 27 million fee-based customer contracts and 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with approx. 10,300 employees, of which approx.3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.

 

Contact

United Internet AG
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de


08.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1555281  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 865 M 6 305 M 6 305 M
Net income 2022 418 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2022 2 304 M 2 477 M 2 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 3 816 M 4 103 M 4 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 10 307
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,44 €
Average target price 33,83 €
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG8.21%4 103
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.84%170 177
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.50%152 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.17%107 509
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.92%101 030
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.59%63 591